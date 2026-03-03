Getty/GOAL
'Very smart' Cavan Sullivan tipped to make immediate Man City exit on two-year European loan as former USMNT star calls for patience with MLS wonderkid
When Sullivan will link up with Manchester City
Sullivan made history in July 2024 when making his competitive debut for the Philadelphia Union aged 14 years and 293 days. He was the youngest debutant to grace MLS - breaking a record previously held by Freddy Adu - and has continued to see senior game time since then.
It did not take long for his potential to be noted by leading sides in Europe, with Premier League giants City moving quickly to ensure that they will be the ones to benefit from any further development.
An exciting challenge at the Etihad will not be taken on for another 18 months, with Sullivan celebrating a landmark birthday in September 2027, but there is plenty for him to work on prior to that - both domestically and as an U18 international with the United States.
Sullivan's potential needs to be handled with care
Quizzed on what the next step looks like for Sullivan, in what is shaping up to be a big year for the youngster, former USMNT star Ramos - speaking in association with bbccharterreview.org.uk - told GOAL: “I think this is another wait and see, where we don’t set the expectations too high. We need to let the player develop. He’s a very smart player. Let’s see if he gets a little bit stronger over the next year-and-a-half. Get a bit stronger and adapt to playing in a league where the game is a lot faster and where people control the ball better. I’d like to see what happens with Cavan Sullivan because I think it’s going to take a little time.”
Will Manchester City send Sullivan out on loan?
Leaving his MLS comfort zone and heading to Manchester will be a big jump for Philadelphia native Sullivan. He has, however, cleared every hurdle placed in his path so far and is a confident character that will never be found lacking in self belief.
Pressed on whether the teenager will be ready for City at 18 years of age, Ramos - who has previously coached in the United States’ youth ranks - added: “Do I expect him to be ready for Man City at 18? I think it’s a bit unfair to say that because what player would be ready at 18 to step into Man City? It’s difficult. I’d have to say, we have to wait and see.”
With the expectation being that Sullivan - who has already taken in the odd visit to England - will not be absorbed straight into City’s first-team squad, Ramos said of how the Blues could help a star of the future to settle in European football: “At this point it would be pure speculation because we are looking two years down the road. If I were to look two years down the road and assess what happens with young players and see the level where he is at, the physicality of the game in England, if I had to predict, I’d have to say that he signs for Man City and goes and plays in Holland for a couple of years.”
Can Sullivan become another wonderkid for the USMNT?
Sullivan has, unsurprisingly, drawn comparisons with other teenage talents around the world. He has been billed as America’s version of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. Asked recently if the Union starlet is heading down that path, former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel told GOAL: “At the moment, yeah.
“I’m really a walk before you can run kind of guy. Bags of talent, without a doubt. I’m more of the mould of let’s not put too much pressure on anybody at that age. As developed as they can be as a player, emotionally and socially, everyone at that age has work to do and has to experience things in their life. Pressure generally is not something that bodes well for young, outstanding players.
“Is he an incredible talent? 100 per cent he’s an incredible talent. I wish, and it’s really difficult with social media today, there would be a lot less about him out there. I wish there was a lot less out there and just let the kid play and develop, but that’s not how the world works right now. Hopefully he can deal with it really well. My understanding is that he has a really good group of people around him. Let’s see what happens. He could be a very, very special player.”
Manchester City and the USMNT are hoping that proves to be the case. Sullivan does, however, still have much to prove as he is not the first bright star to burst onto the world stage. He will need no reminding that many before him have quickly fizzled out.
