Getty Images Sport
Carlos Baleba finally addresses Man Utd transfer links following drop in form for Brighton
Brighton boss suggests United speculation has impacted Baleba
United were active over the summer as they brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko from Wolves, Brentford and RB Leipzig, respectively, to improve their frontline. In addition, the Manchester giants also signed Senne Lammens from Antwerp as a replacement for inconsistent pair Andre Onana, who moved to Trabzonspor on loan, and Altay Bayindir between the sticks.
Amorim, though, had pushed to sign another central midfielder to provide cover and competition for first choice pair Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. United sought to agree a deal with Brighton for Baleba, but Amorim's side scoffed at the Seagulls' hefty asking price for the former Lille man, which was around the £100 million ($134m) mark, and a deal failed to come to fruition.
Brighton have started the season well, yet Baleba's performance levels have dipped from the previous campaign. And head coach Fabian Hurzeler last month called for the rumours over the midfielder and United to end to allow the player to focus on his football.
"It’s about being a Brighton player, it’s about performing well here and it is about getting him back to his best level. Avoid the noise, avoid all the rumours and focus on the things you can influence and the things you can do best and that’s football," Hurzeler said.
'I had a lot of pressure on me' claims Seagulls star
Baleba has played the full 90 minutes in a Premier League match just the once this season, and has been hooked at the break on four occasions. The player himself, though, is adamant that reports linking him with a move to United isn't to blame for his sub-part start to the campaign.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Baleba said: "I don’t think it affected me negatively, but I had a lot of pressure on me. When I started this season, I wanted to show the same performances as last season.
"Every day I try to work hard and get back to my level. Did I put too much pressure on myself? Yes, I think so, but I think it’s good. It’s good for me, because now I have to get through this slightly stressful period, get back on the horse and continue working hard."
Baleba not the only midfielder wanted by United
Baleba is again being linked with a January switch to Old Trafford as United look to bolster in the middle of the park in the new year. The Cameroon international, who played his final Brighton game on Saturday before jetting off for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, isn't the only Premier League central midfielder on United's radar.
Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is another wanted by United, though a number of Premier League rivals are also tracking the former Blackburn Rovers youngster. Elliot Anderson has also emerged as a potential target for Amorim's side, however, Nottingham Forest will rebuff any efforts to sign the England international in January.
United's inability to add bodies in the middle of the park in early 2026 will impact Kobbie Mainoo's hopes to leave next month. The England international is wanted by a host of European sides, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Napoli, but United are unwilling to green-light Mainoo's exit without a sufficient replacement.
United back in action on Monday night
United are next in action on Monday night when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford. Amorim has overseen two wins from United's last three, with a 1-1 home draw with West Ham sandwiched between victories at Crystal Palace and Wolves.
Seven points from the last nine available means United are currently three points off the Champions League spots, albeit with a game in hand on fourth-placed Chelsea.
