Revealed: Man Utd still refusing to green-light January exits for Kobbie Mainoo & Joshua Zirkzee despite players' wishes & Serie A transfer interest
Old Trafford stance hardens ahead of January window
United’s refusal to open the exit door must be viewed against the backdrop of an aggressive summer overhaul. Around £230 million ($308m) was invested in new arrivals, with Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo brought in to reshape the squad. Equally significant was the clear-out that followed, as the club moved on several superstars deemed surplus to requirements. Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho were among those who departed, trimming the wage bill and removing players who no longer fit the club’s direction. The result has been a more streamlined group and an uptick in performances, even if United remain a work in progress rather than finished contenders.
Amorim says NO to exit
Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the thinking inside Old Trafford, revealing why there is currently no agreement for either Mainoo or Zirkzee to leave. With the Africa Cup of Nations looming and several players set to depart, Amorim is wary of exposing the squad to further strain.
On his YouTube podcast, Romano said: "Two important situations to monitor: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee. With several players leaving for AFCON, Ruben Amorim does not want to weaken the squad further in January. This is a key factor in United’s thinking. Roma have strong and genuine interest in Joshua Zirkzee. They have spoken to his representatives and consider him a priority target. However, this deal depends entirely on Manchester United, and as of now, there is no green light.
"Kobbie Mainoo is also pushing to play more and would like a loan move. There are more than ten clubs interested, including Napoli, who have been pushing for weeks. But again, United have not made a decision yet. The message from Old Trafford is clear. Because of AFCON and squad depth concerns, no exits will be approved unless United feel fully protected. The desire of the players is there, but the final decision belongs to the club."
Mainoo’s frustration and mounting interest
Once hailed as one of the brightest midfield talents to emerge from United’s academy in years, the England international has found opportunities limited this season. He is understood to be pushing for a loan move in search of regular football, with more than ten clubs monitoring his situation. Napoli have emerged as the most persistent suitors, pressing their case for weeks as they look to bolster their midfield. Chelsea, too, have been linked with him.
Napoli, for their part, have adopted a cautious public stance. Sporting director Giovanni Manna acknowledged the links but stopped short of confirming any imminent move.
He addressed the rumours and told Sky Sport Italia: "He is a player who has been linked to Napoli since August, also for his age, his potential, and the transfer opportunity. This team is doing well, it is consolidated. We have some important absences right now, but sooner or later the lads will return, strong and determined. We have to make the right evaluations, so we'll see how things progress along the way."
Meanwhile, former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness has claimed that he has heard "whispers" of a potential Chelsea move for Mainoo.
"I think it’s very unfair and I think that Mainoo, look, he’s a squandered talent in that sense. I just don’t think he’s, for some reason, he hasn’t caught [Ruben] Amorim’s eye. He thinks he doesn’t fit the style," Wyness told Football Insider.
"I think that they decided that Adam Wharton is going to be one of their targets and I think that Mainoo may find himself reinventing himself at Chelsea. That’s where I see the situation going and that’s the whispers I’ve been hearing. I think it would be good for Mainoo. I think he needs to get out of there and move forward."
Mainoo remains eager to jump ship
For Mainoo, the appeal of a temporary spell in Naples is obvious. Under Antonio Conte, he would be eager to rediscover his form, with regular starts and more responsibility. Serie A has long offered a revival route for United players seeking confidence. From Romelu Lukaku to Chris Smalling and, more recently, Scott McTominay, the list is long, and now Mainoo and Zirkzee hope to be the latest entrants.
