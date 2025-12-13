Revealed: Man Utd still refusing to green-light January exits for Kobbie Mainoo & Joshua Zirkzee despite players' wishes & Serie A transfer interest

Once hailed as one of the brightest midfield talents to emerge from United’s academy in years, the England international has found opportunities limited this season. He is understood to be pushing for a loan move in search of regular football, with more than ten clubs monitoring his situation. Napoli have emerged as the most persistent suitors, pressing their case for weeks as they look to bolster their midfield. Chelsea, too, have been linked with him.

Napoli, for their part, have adopted a cautious public stance. Sporting director Giovanni Manna acknowledged the links but stopped short of confirming any imminent move.

He addressed the rumours and told Sky Sport Italia: "He is a player who has been linked to Napoli since August, also for his age, his potential, and the transfer opportunity. This team is doing well, it is consolidated. We have some important absences right now, but sooner or later the lads will return, strong and determined. We have to make the right evaluations, so we'll see how things progress along the way."

Meanwhile, former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness has claimed that he has heard "whispers" of a potential Chelsea move for Mainoo.

"I think it’s very unfair and I think that Mainoo, look, he’s a squandered talent in that sense. I just don’t think he’s, for some reason, he hasn’t caught [Ruben] Amorim’s eye. He thinks he doesn’t fit the style," Wyness told Football Insider.

"I think that they decided that Adam Wharton is going to be one of their targets and I think that Mainoo may find himself reinventing himself at Chelsea. That’s where I see the situation going and that’s the whispers I’ve been hearing. I think it would be good for Mainoo. I think he needs to get out of there and move forward."