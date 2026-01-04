'I came here to be manager, not the coach!' - Ruben Amorim sends pointed message to Man Utd board in stunning outburst after latest damaging setback at Leeds

United rose to fifth in the Premier League but were unable to beat lowly Leeds at Elland Road. Incidentally, over the Christmas period, Amorim made a cryptic comment about the club's January transfer plans.

"I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time," he said. "I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt."

And after the Leeds result, the former Sporting CP boss did not pull his punches over the direction of the club, while suggesting he will leave after his contract expires in 2027.

He told reporters after the game, "I came here to be the manager of Man United, not the coach. I'm not [Thomas] Tuchel, I'm not [Antonio] Conte, it's going to be like this for 18 months until the board wants to get someone else. I'm going to be the manager of this team, not the coach."

