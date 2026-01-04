Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills and Richard Martin

'I came here to be manager, not the coach!' - Ruben Amorim sends pointed message to Man Utd board in stunning outburst after latest damaging setback at Leeds

Ruben Amorim says he came to be the "manager and not the coach" of Manchester United in a pointed message to the club's board. The Portuguese turned his ire towards the Red Devils' hierarchy after watching his side's 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday. In a stunning outburst, the 40-year-old hinted his days at Old Trafford may be numbered if he doesn't get the backing he feels he needs.

  • Amorim hints at Man Utd exit

    United rose to fifth in the Premier League but were unable to beat lowly Leeds at Elland Road. Incidentally, over the Christmas period, Amorim made a cryptic comment about the club's January transfer plans. 

    "I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time," he said. "I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt." 

    And after the Leeds result, the former Sporting CP boss did not pull his punches over the direction of the club, while suggesting he will leave after his contract expires in 2027.

    He told reporters after the game, "I came here to be the manager of Man United, not the coach. I'm not [Thomas] Tuchel, I'm not [Antonio] Conte, it's going to be like this for 18 months until the board wants to get someone else. I'm going to be the manager of this team, not the coach."

    MORE TO FOLLOW.

