Belgium Euro 2024 squad: The 25 players Domenico Tedesco is taking to Germany

With a 'golden generation' coming to its end, a new-look Red Devils squad is set for its first major tournament

Having allowed a 'golden generation' to pass them by without any major silverware to show for it, a youthful Belgium are preparing for their first major tournament since being shorn of some of their biggest stars in the modern era. That doesn't mean they won't have plenty of quality and experience on show at Euro 2024, though, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku all still key players under Roberto Martinez's successor, Domenico Tedesco.

Those veterans of the national team will surely be on a mission to make amends for Belgium's dismal showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they fell at the first hurdle, exiting a favourable group that contained Croatia, Morocco and Canada. At Euro 2020 - arguably that so-called 'golden generation's' best chance of winning a major trophy - the Belgians saw their dream ended at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners, Italy.

Expectation will be wildly different this time around in Germany, and that means the pressure will be somewhat off for Tedesco and his team, but there is no doubt they will still be desperate to go as deep into the tournament as possible.

Tedesco announced his squad on May 28 and the Red Devils' tournament journey begins against Slovakia on June 17, with Romania and Ukraine completing Group E.

But who has made Belgium's 25-man Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...

  • Koen Casteels BelgiumGetty

    GOALKEEPERS

    Tedesco's biggest drama arose in the goalkeeping department and involved one of his star players. World-class Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been sensationally left out after an ACL injury sidelined him for most of the season, with another knee injury seemingly putting paid to his chances in March.

    He is remarkably fit again, but it wasn't simply a matter of physical rehabilitation for the shot-stopper; he has had a monumental fallout with the head coach over being overlooked for the captaincy in June last year, and fanned the flames in March - calling Tedesco a liar on social media after the coach claimed he had "tried absolutely everything" to repair the relationship.

    Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels and Matz Sels, who joined Nottingham Forest in January, have both been deputising in the Madrid star's absence, but Tedesco has confirmed the former will be his No.1 in Germany.

    Belgium had been considering calling up Roma's Mile Svilar, but he legally cannot switch allegiance back to the country of his birth having already represented Serbia.

    NameClub
    Koen CasteelsWolfsburg
    Thomas KaminskiLuton Town
    Matz SelsNottingham Forest
  • Jan Vertonghan BelgiumGetty

    DEFENDERS

    Belgium's most-capped player, Vertonghen, is still knocking about aged 36 and is surely set for his final tournament in Germany, but his long-term defensive partner Toby Alderweireld was not recalled amid rumours he could come out of international retirement.

    Rennes' versatile Arthur Theate has been given regular minutes alongside Vertonghen by Tedesco, having been included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup, as has Wout Faes of Leicester, but it's still not clear exactly what the configuration will be.

    Uncapped 23-year-old full-back Maxim De Cuyper has seen off competition from a host of other youngsters, including Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Genoa's Juventus loanee Koni De Winter, to make the final cut.

    NameClub
    Timothy CastagneFulham
    Zeno DebastAnderlecht
    Maxim De CuyperClub Brugge
    Wout FaesLeicester
    Thomas MeunierTrabzonspor
    Arthur TheateRennes
    Jan VertonghenAnderlecht
  • Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 2023Getty Images

    MIDFIELDERS

    Looking as good as ever despite missing half the season after hamstring surgery, De Bruyne will undoubtedly be Belgium's creator-in-chief in Germany. Based on Tedesco's recent line-ups, the Man City star will be flanked by two more defensive-minded midfielders.

    Axel Witsel is one such option as he has come out international retirement after just one year. The veteran will be competing for a starting place with Amadou Onana, Orel Mangala, Aster Vranckx and Youri Tielemans.

    Young Arthur Vermeeren looks like being Belgium's next midfield superstar, but fellow youngster and big-money Chelsea signing Romeo Lavia, 20, misses out after an injury nightmare this season.

    NameClub
    Yannick CarrascoAl-Shabab
    Kevin De BruyneManchester City
    Orel MangalaLyon
    Amadou OnanaEverton
    Youri TielemansAston Villa
    Arthur VermeerenAtletico Madrid
    Aster VranckxWolfsburg
    Axel WitselAtletico Madrid

  • Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2024Getty

    FORWARDS

    Lukaku completes Belgium's experienced spine and he will be expected to deliver the goods as the spearhead of the attack, but the configuration around him will look very different to the days of Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard. RB Leipzig hitman Lois Openda has won the battle to be Lukaku's understudy, with Fenerbahce's Michy Batshuayi - a staple of the squad - notably left out altogether.

    Jeremy Doku's impressive debut season at Man City should see him lock down a place out wide, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal's Leandro Trossard can make himself a regular starter now that some big names have stepped aside, too.

    In terms of youngsters, Charles De Ketelaere has earned his place after a fine loan spell with Atalanta, having endured a nightmare in his first season with AC Milan in 2022-23. PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, linked with Liverpool, is also on the plane.

    NameClub
    Johan BakayokoPSV
    Charles De KetelaereAtalanta
    Jeremy DokuManchester City
    Romelu LukakuRoma
    Dodi LukebakioSevilla
    Lois OpendaRB Leipzig
    Leandro TrossardArsenal
  • Domenico Tedesco BelgiumGetty

    EXPECTED XI

    In a little over a year at the helm, Tedesco has regularly tinkered with personnel and formations - although injuries and the Courtois situation have not helped his cause. As a result, it is not easy to predict exactly how his team will look come the summer. The Italian-German coach has deployed both 4-3-3 and back-three shapes in his brief time in charge, perhaps with a preference for the former.

    In this transitional Belgium side, De Bruyne, Doku and Lukaku are arguably the only guaranteed starters as things stand, and even then Openda is breathing down the latter's neck. Faes and Vertonghen should form the centre-back partnership, while Tielemans will be battling to displace Onana or Mangala in midfield.

    Belgium XI (4-3-3): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Mangala, De Bruyne; Trossard, Lukaku, Doku.

  • Thibaut Courtois BelgiumGetty

    NOTABLE ABSENTEES

    Courtois' absence is the headline when it comes to Belgium's missing men. Amid his ongoing spat with the coach and after his injury setback, Tedesco had stated that he would not be called upon and he has stayed true to his word. Indeed, unless the goalkeeper and the manager can resolve their differences, Courtois' international career may well be at its end after Tedesco renewed his contract until 2026.

    The coach has made some big calls in attack, too, with Batshuayi a shock omission having been a mainstay of the squad since 2015. The 30-year-old had enjoyed a strong season in Turkey and has a good goal-scoring record for his country. AC Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers has also been left out after helping Bologna reach the Champions League under Thiago Motta.

    Elsewhere, injury-plagued Chelsea youngster Lavia had no chance of making the squad after a setback in his recovery towards the end of the season. The midfielder saw just 32 minutes of action in just one appearance in 2023-24.

    Eden Hazard's brother, Thorgan, is sidelined having suffered a dreaded ACL injury in April, with the attacker expected to be out for eight months. He had struggled to break into Tedesco's plans anyway, having returned to his homeland to join Anderlecht last summer.

    Veteran forward Mertens was technically still available for selection, but the 36-year-old has been told by Tedesco that he will not be called upon again as a new era is ushered in.

    NameClubReason
    Michy BatshuayiFenerbahceNot selected
    Leander DendonckerNapoliNot selected
    Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridNot selected
    Thorgan HazardAnderlechtInjury
    Romeo LaviaChelseaInjury
    Dries MertensGalatasarayNot selected
    Dennis PraetLeicester CityNot selected
    Alexis SaelemaekersBolognaNot selected
    Hans VanakenClub BruggeNot selected
