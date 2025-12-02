Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Robert Lewandowski's blushes are spared! Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres strike after Poland star's missed penalty as Pedri and Lamine Yamal sparkle

Atleti had the lead within 20 minutes, as Baena sprang the offside trap brilliantly, and calmly slotted beyond Joan Garcia in goal.

But Barca were level swiftly, as Raphinha got on the end of a fine through ball from Pedri to round Jan Oblak and finish.

On 38 minutes, Barca had the chance to take the lead before half-time as a penalty was awarded after a foul on Olmo in the area but Lewandowski smashed the effort over the crossbar in a wild miss from 12 yards.

After the hour, in the second half, Olmo did it himself, rounding out a brilliant team move to finish brilliantly from the edge of the box. As he was shooting, he appeared to fall badly on his shoulder, but the finish was remarkable.

And in injury time, substitute Ferran rounded out the victory with a smart finish from close-range after Alejandro Balde's cross.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...