Does Marcus Rashford stay or go?! Barcelona make decision over signing England international permanently from Man Utd

Barcelona included a €30m option to buy Rashford at the end of the season, that in itself costing the club €5m to insert. And the decision to make the move permanent will come as a boost for both player and club. Members voted in favour of signing Rashford permanently last month, as 54.6% of those surveyed supported his permanent signing.

Rashford has previously spoken of his love for the club and the city following his move to Spain last summer. Speaking to Spanish publication SPORT last month, Rashford said: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."

And when asked about his first impressions of the city and how he has settled in with Barcelona, the versatile forward added: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.

"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."

