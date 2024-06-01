austria(C)Getty Images
Austria Euro 2024 squad: Who is Ralf Rangnick bringing to the European Championship?

Das Team has qualified for the tournament for the third straight time. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Austria will target to make the knockouts at the European Championships on consecutive occasions.

Heading to Germany after finishing second to Belgium in Group F of the Euro qualifiers, Das Team will be involved in their fifth finals at the tournament.

Having co-hosted the Euros in their maiden appearance in the 2008 edition, they are drawn alongside the Netherlands, France, and either Wales or Poland in Group D this time around.

Ralf Rangnick is the third coach to qualify for the Euros tournament, after Marcel Koller and Franco Foda, with the best performance coming under Foda as Austria reached the Round of 16 at the Euro 2020.

The former Manchester United manager named a 29-man preliminary squad on May 22, along with a list of 12 stand-by players.

After a string of international friendlies against Germany, Slovakia, Turkey, Serbia, and Switzerland, who will make Rangnick's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...

  • Heinz LINDNER-austria-20220925(C)Getty Images

    GOALKEEPERS

    Considering the required mandate of three goalkeepers at the summer finals, Heinz Lindner and Patrick Pentz are likely to make the cut.

    Lindner has replaced Red Bull Salzburg's Alexander Schlager in the list, with Niklas Hedl and the uncapped Tobias Lawal likely to battle for a spot.

    NameClub
    Heinz LindnerUnion Saint-Gillois
    Niklas HedlRapid Wien
    Patrick PentzBrondby
    Tobias LawalLASK
  • Kevin Danso Lens 2023Getty Images

    DEFENDERS

    With Stefan Posch and Stefan Lainer as the two options at right-back, Maximilian Wober and Phillip Mwene are the front-runners for the other full-back spot, with Wober capable of slotting in the heart of defence should the need arise.

    Philipp Leinhart has recovered from a knee problem to make the preliminary squad, but captain David Alaba is still sidelined through his setback.

    Alaba's absense could open the door for Leopold Querfeld to feature alongside Kevin Danso at centre-back.

    NameClub
    Flavius DaniliucRed Bull Salzburg
    Kevin DansoLens
    Leopold QuerfeldRapid Wien
    Maximilian WoberBorussia Monchengladbach
    Phillipp LienhartSC Frieburg
    Phillipp MweneMainz 05
    Stefan LainerBorussia Monchengladbach
    Stefan PoschBologna
  • Sabitzer Austriagetty images

    MIDFIELDERS

    RB Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald, besides Florian Grillitsch and Konrad Laimer of Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich respectively, are the mainstays in the middle.

    Laimer can also be deployed on the right side of the attack, with Marcel Sabitzer able to run down the left flank, while Romano Schmid can compete with Christoph Baumgartner for a spot in the XI.

    NameClub
    Alexander PrassSturm Graz
    Christoph BaumgartnerRB Leipzig
    Florian GrillitschHoffenheim
    Florian KainzFC Koln
    Konrad LaimerBayern Munich
    Marcel SabitzerBorussia Dortmund
    Marco GrullRapid Wien
    Matthias SeidlRapid Wien
    Nicolas SeiwaldRB Leipzig
    Patrick WimmerVfL Wolfsburg
    Romano SchmidWerder Bremen
    Thierno BalloWolfsberger AC

  • Marko Arnautovic Austria Euro 2024 qualifyingGetty

    FORWARDS

    Following Karim Onisiwo's retirement from international football, Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic and SC Freiburg's Michael Gregoritsch are the senior attackers in the squad.

    West Brom's Andreas Weimann is the next most experienced among the attackers at Rangnick's disposal.

    NameClub
    Andreas WeimannWest Bromwich Albion
    Marco ArnautovicInter Milan
    Maximilian EntrupTSV Hartberg
    Michael GregoritschSC Freiburg
  • Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of AustriaGetty Images

    EXPECTED XI

    Heinz Lindner is likely to start in between the sticks, as Rangnick will most probably opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Michael Gregoritsch in attack.

    Stefan Posch, Leopold Querfeld, Kevin Danso and Philipp Mwene could form the four-man backline, with Nicolas Seiwald and Florian Grillitsch paired in defensive midfield.

    Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner and Marcel Sabitzer would feature in the offensive midfield roles.

    Austria (4-2-3-1): Schlager; Posch, Querfeld, Danso, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

  • David Alaba AustriaGetty Images

    NOTABLE ABSENTEES

    Austria captain David Alaba was left out of Rangnick’s provisional squad, although the injured defender is set to accompany the team to Germany as a ‘non-playing captain’, as confirmed by the Austrian Football Federation.

    Elsewhere, midfielder Xaver Schlager suffered an injury to his left, while first-choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager also picked up a knee injury.

    NameClub
    Alexander SchlagerRed Bull Salzburg
    David AlabaReal Madrid
    Xaver SchlagerRB Leipzig
