Could Arsenal do the quadruple?! Mikel Arteta's men have 'more than just the Premier League in the tank' as Gunners Invincible refuses trophy 'swap'

William Saliba is a prominent member of the Arsenal squad that has his eyes on many prizes this season, with the France international defender boldly telling reporters when asked if Mikel Arteta’s side can sustain bids for silverware at home and abroad: “Yeah, of course, we want to win every competition. We have the squad for that, we have the coach for that. So, yeah, we have to keep going and obviously be focused on every competition.

“Yeah, of course, we have a good squad this season. We have a lot of good players. Every player who doesn't start can start as well. They are the level to start the games as well. So, yeah, everyone is ready, everyone is ready to step up when we need it.”

While those taking to the field are happy to air big ambition, Arteta has sought to calm expectations at the Emirates. He has said of a record-breaking quadruple bid: “Has it been done? That's how difficult it is. Let’s go game by game, let's try to earn the right to continue to be there until the last stage of every competition, and then we'll see what happens.

“[I don't focus on thinking about] the outcome, not so much. I focus a lot on what we have to do to continue in the manner and the trajectory that we are as a team, and from there, obviously, try to improve it.”