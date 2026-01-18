Alessia Russo came close to bagging the opener three times for Arsenal in the first half but Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was equal to her efforts, and produced a stunning save shortly before the break. Beth Mead struck the crossbar with a cross-cum-shot in the opening 45 minutes, and sliced an effort wide of the near post as Arsenal huffed and puffed to find the opener.

They were duly rewarded five minutes after the break as Stina Blackstenius broke the Villa resolve to finally put Arsenal ahead. Kim Little followed up her assist for Blackstenius' strike with a goal of her own on the hour mark as the north London side made their dominance count.

Once Arsenal doubled their advantage, they saw out the fourth-round tie with ease as Villa, who showed glimpses of a late resurgence, struggled to match the strength of Renee Slegers' side.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...