Arsenal Invincible claims NOBODY could do a better job than Mikel Arteta as boss is backed to stay even if they bottle Premier League title
Arsenal determined to shake 'nearly men' tag
Arteta previously savoured FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, but has seen his expensively-assembled squad lumped with a ‘nearly men’ tag. That is because Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the English top-flight across three consecutive seasons.
They have also reached semi-finals of domestic and European cup competitions, only to see collective dreams of landing major silverware cruelly dashed. Arteta is under pressure to deliver on expectations, with the odd question being asked of whether more trophy-hunting heartache would lead to a change being made in the Emirates dugout.
Arteta aware of the pressure he is working under
The 43-year-old Spaniard is fully aware of the need to produce in a results-driven business and will not be shying away from that challenge. He has said while chasing down Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup crowns: “We have ourselves a very clear instruction. We have to live in the present. What we did in the past is great, but we have to live in the present, and the present is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition but there is still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months.”
Arsenal have been accused of bottling trophy bids at times, with domestic titles being allowed to slip through their grasp. Mental strength has been called into question, with the Gunners all too often misfiring when the going gets tough.
They are, however, perennial contenders for the grandest of prizes. That has to be considered a step in the right direction and Arteta deserves plenty of credit for rebuilding on the back of Arsene Wenger’s departure and Unai Emery’s ill-fated stint at the helm.
Should Arteta stay even if Arsenal miss out on silverware?
The grass is not always greener, with former Arsenal striker Aliadiere - speaking via Gambling.com, the experts in UK Online Casinos - telling GOAL when asked if the Gunners have the right man at the helm: “A hundred per cent. For me, one million per cent. I just look at progress and I just look at the squad. Are we better than last year? Yes, we are. Are we a better squad than last year? Yes. Do you think Arteta, as the manager at the moment, is better than what he's achieved and done last year? Yes, he is.
“Because if at the beginning of the season you said to any Arsenal fan, by March you'll still be challenging for four trophies, for everything. Hang on a minute, it's perfect, right? We could have been out of two cups already, or three. We could be out of everything. And we're still challenging and at a top level as well. We're not challenging five, six, seven points off the top. No, we are top with five points clear, which could be two. Top of the Champions League, got a nice draw that we're capable of going through and going all the way. Good draw in the FA Cup and in the final of the Carabao Cup.
“For me, it's already a massive success and I know you want to win trophies and I do believe we will by the end of this season. For me, there's no doubt that Mikel is the right man and he will keep improving and keep getting that team and that squad better. I can't see anyone else coming in and doing a better job.”
Arsenal fixtures 2025-26: Arteta's fate to be determined in crucial run
Arsenal are set to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last-16, having been handed a favourable pathway in that competition, while Manchester City will be tackled in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 22.
Arsenal will take on Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, before then travelling to League One side Mansfield for an FA Cup encounter. Arteta is heading into another make-or-break stage of the season, with his future potentially being determined by what happens over the next couple of weeks and months.
