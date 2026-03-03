Arsenal and Inter learn Leon Goretzka's salary demands as midfielder weighs up summer options ahead of Bayern Munich exit

According to Tuttosport, the financial framework for Goretzka’s impending departure from Bayern Munich has finally been revealed. The 31-year-old central midfielder will become a highly sought-after free agent when his current contract expires on June 30. His representatives at the ROOF agency have firmly established his baseline requirements and communicated them to all potential suitors across Europe.

The German international is specifically asking for a guaranteed three-year contract worth €6.5 million net per season. For Inter, successfully meeting this significant financial figure would immediately place him on par with their highest earners. It would perfectly match the current salaries commanded by their pivotal midfield stars Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu, as the Italian champions look to strategically refresh their squad for the upcoming campaign.