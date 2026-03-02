Getty Images Sport
Arsenal fans named as most-hated supporters in the Premier League
'Arsenal Twitter' phenomenon appears to have contributed
The study, conducted by British Gambler, utilised the advanced social listening platform Brandwatch to analyse hundreds of thousands of online posts over the last six months. The goal was to measure the level of positive and negative sentiment directed toward every club’s supporters. According to the data, Arsenal recorded a staggering 43 per cent negative sentiment rating, which was the joint-highest in the entire division. This figure places the Emirates Stadium regulars at the very top of the "most-hated" rankings, reflecting a turbulent period of online discourse regarding their conduct and reactions to matchday events.
The report indicates that the sheer scale of Arsenal’s global following, combined with the relentless and often heated nature of online football debate, has served to magnify the scrutiny placed upon their supporters. With every VAR decision and post-match interview being dissected by millions, the 'Arsenal Twitter' phenomenon appears to have contributed heavily to their high ranking. As the club continues its push for silverware, the intensity of these digital interactions shows no signs of slowing down, further cementing their reputation as the league's most polarising set of fans.
Nottingham Forest join Gunners at the top
While Arsenal’s presence at the top of the list might be explained by their profile as title contenders, they are surprisingly joined at the summit by Nottingham Forest. The east Midlands club also recorded a 43 per cent negative sentiment rating, matching the Gunners for the title of the league’s most criticised supporters. The rise in negativity toward Forest fans comes during a season of significant change and high-stakes battles at the City Ground, suggesting that their vocal presence in the top flight is rubbing many rival fans the wrong way.
Alex Kostin, a spokesperson for British Gambler, explained the findings by saying: "Football fan culture doesn’t stop at the final whistle anymore, it plays out 24 hours a day online. So we’ve dived into the social media metrics to find out which clubs’ fanbase are the most disliked off the pitch. Arsenal topping the table reflects just how intense the discourse around them has been this season." Kostin continued to elaborate on why the Gunners have become such a lightning rod for criticism this term, noting the perfect storm of factors currently surrounding the Emirates Stadium. He stated: "When you combine a title race, refereeing debates and one of the largest fanbases in the sport, every moment is magnified. The same applies to clubs like Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, with controversy and expectation naturally fuelling negative sentiment. Interestingly, some of the league’s most successful clubs this season – namely Manchester City or Aston Villa – recorded comparatively lower levels of negative sentiment toward their supporters."
Merseyside clubs and the top five
While Arsenal and Nottingham Forest lead the way in terms of negative perception, they are closely followed by the heavyweights of Merseyside. Liverpool supporters recorded a 41 per cent negative sentiment rating, placing them third on the list. Their local rivals Everton were not far behind on 40 per cent, a figure matched by Crystal Palace. The Eagles’ presence in the top five is thought to be influenced by recent friction between the Selhurst Park faithful and manager Oliver Glasner, which has led to a spike in digital criticism and internal debate.
The study highlights a fascinating trend where traditional 'big' clubs do not necessarily attract the most hate relative to their size. Manchester United and Manchester City, for instance, sat surprisingly low in the rankings. United recorded a 26 per cent negative sentiment rating, while the reigning champions City were on 25 per cent. This suggests that while these clubs remain global giants, the current online conversation is being driven more by the immediate drama surrounding the title race and specific club controversies rather than historical rivalries alone.
The Premier League's 'nicest' supporters
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Fulham fans can officially claim to be the least disliked in the Premier League. Only 20 per cent of online mentions regarding the Cottagers' faithful were negative, making them the most 'liked' group in the country according to the data. They were followed closely by Aston Villa at 21 per cent and Sunderland at 23 per cent. These clubs appear to have successfully avoided the toxic online discourse that often plagues the league's most visible and controversial teams throughout the gruelling domestic campaign.
Ultimately, the research proves that the digital landscape has become the new frontline for football tribalism. Alex Kostin concluded: "Our data therefore suggests that the clubs driving the biggest online conversations are often the ones attracting the strongest negative reactions."
