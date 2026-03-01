Arsenal equal their own Premier League record with NINE games still to play in 2025-26 season after latest set-piece masterclass vs Chelsea

Arsenal’s set-piece superiority was evident early on. In the 21st minute, Saliba rose above the Chelsea defence to head home from a perfectly delivered corner. Chelsea responded just before the break, with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié inadvertently diverted a Chelsea corner into his own net, bringing the visitors level.

However, Arsenal regained control in the 66th minute when Timber met another pinpoint corner to restore the lead. Chelsea’s task became even more difficult in the 70th minute as Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to ten men.