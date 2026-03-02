Getty
'Not a joy to watch' - Arne Slot bemoans Premier League's new set-piece obsession as Liverpool boss predicts nothing will change for up to 10 years
The 'Set Piece FC' era: A historic tactical shift
The debate over set-piece dominance has reached fever pitch following a weekend where dead-ball specialists took centre stage. While Liverpool dismantled West Ham 5-2 with three goals coming from corners, it is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who have faced the most scrutiny. The Gunners moved five points clear at the summit after a 2-1 win over Chelsea, a result built entirely on their prowess from the corner flag. With 16 goals from corners this term, the north Londoners have already equalled the Premier League record for a single campaign, sparking conversation about whether 'Set Piece FC' is the new blueprint for success.
While Slot’s comments might sound like the grievances of a purist, the latest data suggests he isn't just imagining a shift in the game's DNA, as the numbers paint a picture of a league that has become reliant on the dead-ball. According to Opta, a staggering 17.6% of all goals scored in the Premier League this season have originated from corners. To put that into perspective, 138 of the 783 goals scored have been the result of a delivery from a corner, the highest percentage ever recorded in the history of the competition.
The death of Total Football?
Slot, a self-confessed purist who grew up idolising the fluid, possession-based style of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, did not hold back in his assessment of the current trend. "First of all, you have to accept it," the Dutchman said as per The Times. "I think it’s mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues I don’t think there’s so much emphasis on set pieces. If I watch an Eredivisie game, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a big difference.’ Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says, ‘Just go on’. Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it. If you ask me, thinking about football I think about the Barcelona team from 10 to 15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.
"Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not a joy to watch, but it’s always interesting because it’s so competitive and that is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness. Everyone can win against everyone. But just as someone who loves to watch football without being interested in winning or losing, just to be enjoyed, I think there’s a big difference between now and three or four years ago in the Premier League."
A 'new reality'
Perhaps most concerning for those who share Slot’s vision is his prediction that this trend is only just beginning. He believes the emphasis on set-piece coaches and dark arts in the box will go on for a while yet. He said: "Not only because of the set pieces but also because teams have become so much stronger. But we are not going to change it. Maybe in five to ten years' time things will change again. What I wouldn’t be surprised of is if you go to an under-16s game somewhere, you see them completely focused on set pieces and that’s the new reality. I have my opinion about it but it doesn’t change."
While Slot remains skeptical of the aesthetic value, others are embracing the pragmatism required to win titles in the most demanding league in the world. Premier League legend Alan Shearer recently defended Arsenal’s approach, suggesting that mental toughness and "finding a way" is more important than attacking flair during a title run.
Wirtz injury blow ahead of Wolves double-header
Amidst the tactical debate, Slot is also juggling significant personnel issues as Liverpool prepare for two trips to Molineux in less than a week. The Reds will likely be without star playmaker Florian Wirtz for both matches against Wolves, with the Germany international struggling with a back injury.
After a difficult start to life at Anfield where he struggled to adapt to the pace of the English game, Wirtz had finally found his feet and become the team's primary creative spark before this recent setback. Without him in open play, the Reds have leaned even harder on the dead-ball deliveries that Slot so clearly dislikes. He missed the West Ham win and remains a major doubt for the FA Cup fifth-round tie on Friday. Slot is hopeful of a return next week but refuses to rush the 22-year-old back into the fold. Addressing the injury situation on Monday, Slot said: "Not anything different to what I said after the game. The game probably comes too soon tomorrow and maybe the game at the weekend. We hope to have him back next week."
Should Liverpool navigate these fixtures successfully, Slot could surpass Sir Kenny Dalglish’s record for the most wins in a manager's first 100 Reds games (62), currently sitting on 61 victories from 97 matches.
