‘Anything short of that would be a disaster’ - FOX Sports' John Strong sets USMNT World Cup bar, says MLS team must win 2026 Champions Cup

John Strong still gets excited about World Cups. He has been here before - many times, calling games, experiencing it all. And he will be there again with FOX this summer, calling dozens of games over the course of a month. But when it gets to a few months out, that same awe crops up.

"It is once every four years. And that uniqueness of it, and that build-up in time, sets it apart from anything else. Not a matter of hours goes by when there's not something that's popping into my head, and it's incredibly exciting to think about," he tells GOAL.

That would make sense. The World Cup is a wonderfully unique thing, set on four-year cycles, but always lurking. And now, less than four months out, everything is starting to feel a little more real. The USMNT will play two vitally important friendlies next month, where Mauricio Pochettino simply has to show that there will be a reason for U.S. fans to get excited this summer.

"This March camp is massively important because it can go one of two ways. You can continue good results against now, legitimately, world-class opposition in Belgium and Portugal, and now the train is running. Or you can struggle," Strong says.

He has seen this all before, of course. Strong has been around, seen U.S. teams triumph in World Cups, meet expectations, and even fail to qualify altogether. But that anticipation, the butterflies of the thing, very much remain. He also thinks it's alright to be a little scared.

"The anxiety and fear will always be there. That's an American soccer trait that goes back decades, and it's amplified 100-fold, because this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. All of us want this to work. And so, in the absence of knowing for sure that it's going to work, we fill that space with fear and anxiety," he says.

In the meantime, there's the domestic soccer scene to worry about. MLS kicked off this weekend, but Strong's mind is on the CONCACAF Champions Cup, which he calls for FS1. MLS teams have struggled to win it over the years, often pipped by Liga MX sides. But Strong disputes the notion that the competition, which pits the best club sides in CONCACAF against each other, has been a massive failure for North America.

"This is the nature of tournaments, that what happens in a final becomes magnified to such a degree that it sort of wipes everything else out. So I would make the argument that MLS teams are doing much better now than they once did," he adds.

This year's iteration of the competition is poised nicely. A handful of MLS clubs are already nicely poised to advance to the second round. There are some big games this week, but as many as six MLS sides should really secure qualification.

Strong talks all things CONCACAF Champions Cup and World Cup in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.