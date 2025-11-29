United forward Gabriel put in another eye-catching display with a clinical hat-trick. The teenager showed brilliant skill, twisting and turning in the box to make it 2-0 to the Red Devils. He then escaped more defenders with another goal for 3-0 and then ensured he went home with the match ball by finishing off a well-worked move to wrap up the scoring late on for United. Gabriel also managed to troll Liverpool's struggling big-money signing Isak by imitating his goal celebration. It's the sort of performance that will have United fans purring about their rising star, who appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!