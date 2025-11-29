Getty
Another thrashing for Liverpool! Man Utd's U18s smash SEVEN past Reds with exciting wonderkid JJ Gabriel netting hat-trick and copying Alexander Isak celebration in eye-catching performance
Another miserable afternoon for Liverpool
Liverpool fans are having a tough time currently, with the first team struggling under Arne Slot after having slipped to a ninth defeat in 12 games last time out in the Champions League against PSV. There was more misery on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool's Under-18s came up against bitter rivals United and slumped to a 7-0 defeat at the AXA Training Centre in the Premier League.
Gabriel enhances reputation with hat-trick
United forward Gabriel put in another eye-catching display with a clinical hat-trick. The teenager showed brilliant skill, twisting and turning in the box to make it 2-0 to the Red Devils. He then escaped more defenders with another goal for 3-0 and then ensured he went home with the match ball by finishing off a well-worked move to wrap up the scoring late on for United. Gabriel also managed to troll Liverpool's struggling big-money signing Isak by imitating his goal celebration. It's the sort of performance that will have United fans purring about their rising star, who appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.
Amorim to call on JJ Gabriel?
The teenager, who was born in London and has spent time at the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham, has been at United since 2022. In that time, he has impressed through the club's age groups, so much so that he took part in the Red Devils' first-team training last month. The youngster, who earned a sponsorship with Nike at the age of 11, is understood to have taken part in a full 11 vs 11 practice game. Perhaps he will get more chances to play with Ruben Amorim's side in 2026.
What next for Man Utd wonderkid?
Gabriel, who is still too young to even play in the FA Youth Cup, will hope to continue his excellent scoring form when United's U18s host Newcastle's U18s next Saturday in a game between third and second in the division, respectively.
