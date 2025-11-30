‘An unbreakable group’ - Javier Mascherano credits team ‘brotherhood’ as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reach first MLS Cup final after 5-1 demolition of New York City FC

Mascherano said Miami’s performance mirrored exactly what he had hoped for.

“One always imagines the best when thinking about games - being able to play a great match, dominate, create clear chances,” the Argentine said. “We knew it would be difficult. New York didn’t create chances, and until the 60th minute or so, they were still alive.”

Miami rode a strong showing from Tadeo Allende, who had a hat-trick, along with Jordi Alba's creative genius to power their rout.