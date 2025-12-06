American Abroad Review Dec. 5GOAL
Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson hopes for a role vs Liverpool as Johnny Cardoso’s availability is uncertain…again

Brenden Aaronson is fighting for minutes at Leeds, Johnny Cardoso needs fitness at Atlético, and both Weston McKennie and Haji Wright have chances to make statements in key matches across Europe.

Phew. That was a collective sigh of relief from U.S. men’s national team fans - and likely from the players and Mauricio Pochettino - after landing a favorable World Cup draw on Friday. There will be months to dive into that, just under seven to be exact, but the focus now swings back to club action, where plenty is at stake for U.S. internationals both domestically and abroad this weekend.

Stateside, MLS Cup features three U.S. internationals - Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon and Brian White - all hoping to win a first title for the Vancouver Whitecaps against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in Florida. Across the Atlantic, there are several significant fixtures to follow. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds were all but ready to sack Daniel Farke after a poor run of results, but a shock win over Chelsea has bought time - even if Aaronson was a healthy scratch, raising fresh questions over his fit.

Then there’s Johnny Cardoso, who arguably made the biggest move of any USMNT player this year by joining Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has struggled to carve out a role, but earned a massive start against Barcelona before suffering an injury that could sideline him again. And in Italy, Weston McKennie’s Juventus meet Napoli in a match that may already shape their season.

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad this weekend.

  • Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Is Aaronson's future at Leeds uncertain

    For months, it all appeared to make sense. Even without goals, Aaronson was an important part of Leeds’ surprising start. In September, the Whites were 12th -comfortably above the relegation zone - and the American was playing his part. Despite pushing back on the idea that he was merely a runner, his relentless pressing and willingness to cover both flanks proved invaluable during that stretch. A converted central midfielder, he was using his pace and work rate to make a difference.

    Since then, though, Leeds have won just once across October and November, with their only three points coming against lowly West Ham. Daniel Farke — who was the oddsmakers’ favorite to be sacked - defended Aaronson through that run despite growing fan criticism. Yet in midweek, Leeds stunned the Premier League by beating Chelsea 3-1. And they did it without their American right winger playing a single minute.

    One result is too small a sample to draw big conclusions, but managers don’t tend to stray from winning formulas. With struggling Liverpool up next, is Aaronson now on the outside looking in?

  • Juventus FC v Udinese Calcio - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

    Juventus' season on the line

    There are plenty of opinions about whether USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino truly rates Weston McKennie, but the reality is this: he remains a key part of Juventus’ squad. He can play across multiple positions, both in attack and in defense, and is approaching 150 league appearances for the historic Italian club - with 12 already this season. A decade ago, that level of influence at Juventus would have been almost inconceivable for an American.

    Yet uncertainty lingers over his long-term future. McKennie’s contract expires this summer, and there are larger concerns around Juventus as a whole. After flirting with a top-three spot early on, the club has slipped to seventh, a slide that cost Igor Tudor his job.

    Well-regarded Italian manager Luciano Spalletti has come in, but results haven’t changed dramatically: two wins and two draws in his first four league matches. Saturday’s game against defending champions Napoli offers an opportunity to reset the season - if Juve can claim three points.

    Napoli aren’t as dominant as they were last year under Antonio Conte, but they are still level on points with Christian Pulisic’s league-leading AC Milan. A win would bring McKennie and Juventus within two points of the Gli Azzurri. McKennie has yet to record a goal contribution against Napoli, but his record is perfectly even: 3-3-3.

    All of it points to a must-watch match for Serie A fans.

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Cardoso's challenges at Atleti

    Cardoso looked like the perfect fit for Atlético Madrid from the moment he was linked. Skillful but rugged, he seemed almost engineered for Diego Simeone’s system.

    But circumstances - injuries and uneven form - have delayed his impact.

    The defensive midfielder has spent recent weeks on the bench and was finally handed a big opportunity against Barcelona midweek. It didn’t last long. Cardoso came off injured after just 12 minutes in a 3-1 defeat, and reportedly did not train ahead of Saturday’s match against Athletic.

    That raises a broader concern in a World Cup year. Cardoso’s talent is obvious, but he still hasn’t carved out a consistent role at the international level. In his absence, others such as Cristian Roldan have taken their chances. Availability is a skill, too, and without a sustained run of minutes, Cardoso could be a high-profile player watching from the outside.

    If he is available, Saturday offers a chance to get back on track. Athletic aren’t Barcelona. They’re middle of the pack defensively, conceding 20 goals in 15 games, and near the bottom in scoring with just 14. These are exactly the types of matches that can help him rebuild rhythm and confidence.

    Hopefully, he sees the field - and makes the most of it.




  • Stoke City v Coventry City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Checking in on Haji

    Haji Wright was arguably the Championship’s best striker through the first three months of the season, but he has gone quiet since the start of November. Fortunately for both him and Frank Lampard, Coventry haven’t slowed. They remain the surprise runaway promotion contender, even as Wright has been blanked in recent weeks after scoring nine goals during that early stretch.

    Saturday’s matchup with Ipswich offers a chance to get back on track. Ipswich are middling on both ends - 30 goals scored and 19 conceded - respectable numbers, but nowhere near Coventry’s output. The Sky Blues have already hit 50 goals in just 18 matches. The next closest team is ninth-placed Hull on 31.

    With Coventry playing so open and aggressively on the front foot, this is the type of match where Wright could rediscover his rhythm and make an impact again.




