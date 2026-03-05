'All good news' - Alvaro Arbeloa provides Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League showdown with Man City

Madrid manager Arbeloa has moved to calm anxieties surrounding Mbappe's availability, describing the latest medical reports as "all good news". The French star has been sidelined with a sprained left knee, a problem that hampered him earlier this year.

The club recently confirmed a conservative treatment plan for the World Cup winner, avoiding the need for invasive surgery. The timeline for his return remains fluid as the medical staff monitors his reaction to increased workloads, although Mbappe's own entourage are reportedly unhappy amid suggestions Madrid are trying to rush him back to face City.