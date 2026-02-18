'It's a shame' - Pierre Kalulu responds to Alessandro Bastoni apology after Juventus defender's controversial red card in defeat to Inter

Kalulu was sent off shortly before half-time after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Bastoni, who went to ground during the incident. The Inter defender immediately appealed to the referee for disciplinary action, suggesting that Kalulu had pulled his shirt to bring him down. However, television replays appeared to show no clear contact between the two players.

Inter went on to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory with a goal in the final minute, extending their lead at the top of the table to eight points with 61 points. Juventus, meanwhile, remain fifth in the standings with 46 points from 25 matches.

The aftermath of the Derby d'Italia has been fraught with tension, though Bastoni sought to calm the situation by making a public apology for exaggerating the contact. When questioned about the Inter man's gesture, Kalulu remained focused on the future rather than dwelling on a decision that cannot be overturned. "I haven't seen what he said. The match is over now, we have to look ahead and not think about it anymore. I'll only say that it's a shame," the defender admitted, clearly frustrated by the impact the suspension had on his rhythm and the team's momentum.

The 24-year-old did not hide the fact that the incident had taken an emotional toll on him in the days leading up to Juve's European commitments. Reflecting on his mental state following the controversial dismissal, Kalulu explained: "Obviously I was very nervous after this episode, it's better to talk little because saying too many things serves no purpose. I have to think about the pitch, there are other people to talk about these things."