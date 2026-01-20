Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Backing a BVB win

It’s 11th vs 10th at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both sides are still in with a shot of clinching automatic qualification for the UCL’s last 16.

Best bets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (Draw No Bet) at odds of 1.72 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 with bet365

Felix Nmecha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 5.50 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Momentum shifts toward Dortmund

Pressure is mounting on Spurs’ boss, Thomas Frank. Their latest defeat to bitter rivals West Ham was the last straw for many fans. However, Tottenham have faced similar situations in recent seasons. Changing managers doesn’t always yield rewards, especially if the squad is too unbalanced and ill-equipped to be competitive in both the EPL and UCL.

Their dreadful home form makes it practically impossible to back Tottenham against Dortmund. Spurs have only picked up two points from their first three UCL home games in 25/26.

With Dortmund buoyed by their last-gasp Bundesliga win over St Pauli at the weekend, we’re keen to back BVB in the Draw No Bet market. The betting markets offer a 54.05% chance of Dortmund winning, with a void bet if the game ends in an unlikely draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund (Draw No Bet) at odds of 1.72 with bet365

Goals expected at both ends

Backing three or more goals looks like another sensible play for Tuesday night’s game. Dortmund have been involved in some hugely entertaining UCL games away from home this season. This includes their 4-4 draw at Juventus, when all eight goals arrived in the second half.

Five goals were also scored in their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City. Meanwhile, Dortmund also netted four goals in a 4-2 win at FC Copenhagen.

Tottenham have scored eight goals in three home UCL games so far this season. However, their opponents to North London have been Slavia Prague, FC Copenhagen and Villarreal. 83.33% of the last six meetings between Spurs and Dortmund have also featured three or more goals. Yet, the betting markets believe there’s only a 57.14% chance of it happening this week. It’s certainly an underpriced probability.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 with bet365

Huge value on Nmecha to be the hero for BVB

Despite the long odds available on Felix Nmecha to score any time at Tottenham, it’s a value price considering his UCL form this season. The powerhouse midfielder has scored three goals in six UCL appearances, posting a strike rate of 50% in the league phase.

Nmecha, who plays as a box-to-box central midfielder, will have plenty of opportunities to advance. Tottenham’s central midfield is one of their weakest areas right now, as they lack serious dynamism and physicality.

The former Manchester City youngster has scored just twice in the Bundesliga so far this season. However, his attributes seem to be suiting Dortmund’s UCL campaign. The betting markets believe he only has a 13.33% chance of scoring on Tuesday night. Considering his current UCL strike rate, this seems like the most serious value bet from our trio of Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund predictions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 3: Felix Nmecha Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 5.50 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Goalscorers prediction – Tottenham Hotspur: Kolo Muani – Dortmund: Nmecha, Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund lock horns on Tuesday night. Both teams are still harbouring aspirations of a top-eight UCL league-phase position.

There is increasing pressure surrounding Spurs’ boss, Thomas Frank. This comes after Tottenham’s 2-1 home defeat to London rivals West Ham on Saturday. Tottenham now sit in 14th place, having won one of their last six Premier League games.

Their Champions League form, however, tells a different story. With three wins, two draws and one loss from their opening six league-phase games, they sit just a point off the top eight. Their +8 goal difference is better than four of the eight teams currently sitting in the top eight.

It’s a similar story for Borussia Dortmund, who have an identical record in the UCL this season. That includes their +6 goal difference. They’ve scored 19 goals compared to Spurs’ 13.

Domestically, Dortmund are in a far better shape. BVB have lost just one of their 18 Bundesliga games so far this season. They still sit a whopping 11 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, despite sitting six points clear of third-placed Hoffenheim. Dortmund also average fewer than a goal conceded per game domestically.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Gray, Porro, Romero, Danso, Bergvall, Bissouma, Odobert, Simons, Tel, Kolo Muani

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Can, Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson, Adeyemi, Brandt, Guirassy