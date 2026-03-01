Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg predictions: A tough battle in Hesse

Neither side is in particularly good form. Our expert expects the spoils to be shared in Frankfurt.

Best bets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg to draw at odds of 3.50 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Jonathan Burkardt as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

European challenges to cancel each other out

Both Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg have European ambitions, having competed in the Champions League and Europa League this season. Frankfurt have since been knocked out, while Breisgau-Brasilianer remain in their competition. They’ll be eager to achieve a top-six spot come the end of 2025/26.

They go head-to-head this week, with Albert Riera’s men enjoying home advantage. Still, the visitors are in better form. The hosts could welcome back captain Robin Koch, but they will be without Arthur Theate, Rasmus Kristensen, and Can Azun. Meanwhile, Freiburg will miss Niklas Beste and Johan Manzambi due to suspensions.

Frankfurt have struggled at home recently, while Freiburg’s away form has been inconsistent. Both teams will fancy their chances. However, we expect them to cancel each other out and likely share the spoils.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bet 1: Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg to draw at odds of 3.50 on bet365

Action at both ends

Just because we’re tipping a draw for this one doesn’t mean we expect a boring game. Both sides have players who can cause problems for the other, and neither is particularly watertight in defence. There’s good reason to anticipate an action-packed encounter.

Only one team in the German top-flight has been involved in more games where both teams have scored than Frankfurt. They’ve done so 17 times. Freiburg aren’t far behind them, with 14 of their 23 games seeing BTTS play out. They all had over 3.5 goals scored as well.

Overall, 11 of their last 14 clashes in the Bundesliga saw both teams score, so we expect the same in Hesse. Neutral fans could be in for a thrilling spectacle.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Burkardt back with a bang

It’s no surprise that Die Diva vom Main’s form dipped following Jonathan Burkardt’s injury. The 25-year-old scored eight goals in 10 games at the start of the season, but he picked up a calf issue in November. Frankfurt have won just two league games since then, with several draws where their number nine might have made the difference.

The German forward was back in the squad on Saturday against Bayern Munich. He scored within 20 minutes of coming on. Riera will definitely consider a start for him as they aim to leapfrog their opponents this weekend. A win could take them seventh and trim the gap to sixth-place Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors still boast attacking threats. Vincenzo Grifo and Igor Matanovic racked up 18 goals between them in 2025/26. Both of them should start on Saturday and could prove to be real threats. Burkardt should end up on the scoresheet.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bet 3: Jonathan Burkardt as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Freiburg

Goalscorers prediction - Eintracht Frankfurt: Jonathan Burkardt, Ritsu Doan - Freiburg: Igor Matanovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Eintracht Frankfurt returned to winning ways with a win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Yet, that’s their only victory in their last 11 matches. Die Adler may be eighth in the Bundesliga, but there’s a real danger of slipping down the table. With their Champions League campaign over, they can now focus entirely on domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, Freiburg are in better form than the hosts, but their results have been patchy. They’ve lost three of their last six across all competitions. However, they did manage to beat Monchengladbach in their last fixture. Julian Schuster’s men will fancy their chances at Deutsche Bank Park.

Probable lineups for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Santos, Collins, Amenda, Koch, Brown, Skhiri, Doan, Chaibi, Larsson, Bahoya, Burkardt

Freiburg expected lineup: Atubolu, Treu, Ogbus, Ginter, Gunter, Osterhage, Eggestein, Scherhant, Suzuki, Grifo, Matanovic