Brighton vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners to edge Amex battle

Albion have lost just twice at the Amex Stadium this season. However, Arsenal are also back on track after successive London derby victories.

Best bets for Brighton vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win and both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 3.45 with bet365

Draw (1st half) at odds of 3.00 with bet365

Danny Welbeck anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.00 with bet365

Gunners to win a closely fought match

Brighton’s home record is respectable, with an average of 1.71 points per game at the Amex in 2025/26. Hurzeler’s team have found the net in 12 of their 14 home fixtures but have also failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of those matches.

Arsenal are currently undefeated in their previous seven games away from the Emirates. Even with their strong defensive statistics this season, the Gunners have conceded in each of their last three away outings, including matches against Wolves and Tottenham.

With Manchester City facing a winnable home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Arsenal are under pressure to keep pace. We expect the visitors to inflict a third home defeat of the season on the Seagulls, though Brighton are likely to score.

An away victory with both teams scoring is priced at a probability of 28.57%, making it the best value bet among our three Brighton vs Arsenal predictions.

Stalemate anticipated at the halfway stage

Nearly half (46%) of Arsenal’s away games this season have been either 0-0 or 1-1 at half-time. Furthermore, 64% of the goals scored by the Gunners on the road have come during the second half.

Almost three-fifths (59%) of the goals Brighton have scored at home have also arrived after the break. On average, the Seagulls concede their first goal at the 56-minute mark, while the Gunners' first goal away from home typically comes in the 58th minute.

These statistics suggest a cautious opening 45 minutes on Wednesday. Brighton would likely be satisfied with a draw in this fixture, so they are unlikely to take unnecessary risks. Arteta’s leaders have proven they can remain patient and secure wins late in the game. Backing a half-time draw at a probability of 44.44% may be a solid play here.

Welbeck to maintain his scoring streak

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck continues to flourish in the final stages of his career during this 2025/26 season. The 35-year-old has scored in two consecutive matches, playing the full 90 minutes in the victories over Brentford and Forest.

His scoring form has been inconsistent throughout the campaign. Between late September and mid-November, Welbeck netted seven goals across eight Premier League games. As he often scores in bursts—a trend seen throughout his career—we are backing him as the most likely player to score for Brighton on Wednesday.

There is also the added interest of Welbeck facing his former club. He spent five years with the Gunners, scoring 16 goals in 88 appearances. His strike rate for the 2025/26 season currently stands at 37.04%.

He is available to score at any time in this midweek clash with a probability of 26.32%. While this accounts for the strength of the Arsenal defence, Welbeck is playing with confidence and remains the primary target for the Seagulls in attack.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Brighton 1-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Brighton: Welbeck – Arsenal: Gabriel, Saka

Brighton return to home turf on Wednesday following their weekend victory over Nottingham Forest, with league leaders Arsenal set to visit the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have all but ensured their EPL status for next season with back-to-back wins at Brentford and at home to Forest. Their form has been inconsistent throughout most of the 2025/26 campaign. On the other hand, they have suffered only nine defeats across 28 matches, demonstrating that they remain a difficult team to beat.

The Seagulls are comfortably clear of the relegation zone due to their home form. They average 1.71 points per home game versus 0.93 per away game. They’ve been involved in plenty of tight contests in the last couple of months. In fact, just two of their nine EPL games in 2026 have featured three or more goals.

Arsenal have recovered impressively from the frustration of dropping four points against Brentford and Wolves. A dominant 4-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur, followed by another London derby win against Chelsea, has seen the Gunners rediscover their rhythm.

Despite the increasing pressure on Mikel Arteta’s squad, they have only lost twice in the league since September. They defeated Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in December, a game where the Gunners recorded 2.1 xG and 1.6 post-shot xG. It could be a challenging evening for the home side if a similar pattern emerges.

Probable lineups for Brighton vs Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion expected lineup: Vebruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, van Hecke, Wieffer, Gross, Milner, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Gomez, Welbeck

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Hincapie, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Zubimendi, Trossard, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres