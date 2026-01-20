Inter Milan vs Arsenal predictions: Changed Gunners to stumble

Our betting expert sees I Nerazzurri coming out on top, with the Gunners fighting on multiple fronts right now.

Best bets for Inter vs Arsenal

Inter Milan to win at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on bet365

Winning margin of one goal at odds of 2.05 on bet635

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home advantage at play

Inter Milan play host to Arsenal, with both teams on substantial unbeaten runs. I Nerazzurri have home advantage at the San Siro and may not face a full-strength Gunners outfit. Mikel Arteta’s men are three points clear at the top, which gives them breathing room as they compete on multiple fronts.

Arsenal also face the risk of losing Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard to suspension. Meanwhile, Max Dowman, Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are injured, so Arteta has to carefully manage his squad. We could see him make changes for this one after the stalemate with Nottingham Forest.

Inter, however, lack such luxury. They could drop out of the UCL top eight if they don’t win, and Christian Chivu wouldn't want to take the risk. With that in mind, we can see the home side securing a narrow victory even without Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries.

A cagey clash in Milan

Inter come into this clash on the back of a strong run. They’ve won five of their last six and have not lost a Serie A match since mid-November. This week, however, they face a side with just two defeats all season. While Inter are capable of taking all three points, it won’t come easily.

It’s set to be a very cagey affair in Milan, with neither side too eager to open up. Four of Inter’s last six have resulted in under 2.5 goals. Arsenal’s last two Premier League games ended 0-0. It’s hard to see this being a goalfest, especially with what’s on the line at the top end of the table.

Inter have a challenging European schedule ahead, with Borussia Dortmund visiting after the Gunners. Their domestic fixtures, however, are more straightforward. Arsenal, meanwhile, have tough clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea coming up. This may shift their focus to the Premier League. Even with potential squad changes, Arsenal are difficult to beat, so Inter will have to be at their best.

One goal to win it

If the home side are to come out on top at the San Siro, it’s unlikely to be an easy win. Both of Arsenal’s 2025/26 defeats have been by a single goal, and they haven’t lost by more in almost a year. They can make life very difficult for their opponents.

Inter are no stranger to narrow victories, either. In December and January, they’ve won 1-0 three times, including their last two games against Lecce and Udinese. It is worth noting that Chivu’s men are the highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight right now.

The hosts need victory more than their opponents, but the visiting side won’t go down without a fight. We expect a closely-fought contest that could be decided by one mistake or a moment of brilliance.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction - Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan’s response to losing in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-finals has been almost flawless. They’ve won five of their last six Serie A games and kept four clean sheets along the way. Cristian Chivu has got his side playing some really good football, and they’ll be confident as they return to European action.

Arsenal head to Italy in solid form themselves. However, they did drop points at Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The Gunners haven’t been beaten in 11 competitive fixtures going back to early December. Still, they haven’t been entirely convincing recently. We expect Mikel Arteta to make changes, given his side’s hectic schedule.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Arsenal

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Arsenal expected lineup:Raya, White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Jesus, Trossard