Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City predictions: Guardiola eyes new records

Our betting expert expects Manchester City to move closer to a top-eight finish with a victory over the Norwegian side.

Best bets for Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.57 on bet365

Handicap 1-0 - Manchester City to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.83 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Jens Hauge at odds of 4.50 on bet365

Makeshift defence offers hope

One of the things that the home fans can depend on is their team’s attacking ability. Bodo/Glimt managed to score nine goals in their six UCL games, averaging 1.5 goals per match. The problem for the Yellow Horde lies in defence, as they’ve shipped 13 goals in that run of games.

Five of Glimt’s last six league phase matches produced more than three goals on the day. That will encourage City, especially Erling Haaland. He’s been on a goal drought of late, scoring only one in his last seven games. A goal on Tuesday would make him the first Norwegian player to score against a Norwegian team in the Champions League proper.

Furthermore, City’s next goal will be their 300th in this competition. With 12 goals in six UCL outings, you wouldn’t bet against them. However, City’s makeshift defence may not be as strong as usual, which gives the hosts a chance.

Eleven of Glimt’s last 12 league phase games in any European competition saw both teams find the back of the net. Meanwhile, City even conceded a goal in their 10-1 demolition of Exeter City in the FA Cup two weeks ago. With the defensive lineup Guardiola is likely to field, there is a strong chance for the hosts to score.

Facing a wounded Man City

Having yet to win in this campaign, the home side face a tough challenge. Despite winning two club friendlies in January and scoring four goals in each game, Knutsen’s men are staring down the barrel. Their European success has mainly come at home, where visiting teams often struggle to adjust to the Arctic conditions.

However, their last four major European games at home brought three defeats and a draw. Man City face Norwegian opposition for the first time on Tuesday night. They will take heart from the fact that the hosts are winless in their last six matches against English sides. The only time Bodo/Glimt avoided defeat was in their home clash with Tottenham earlier in the tournament.

There’s also added incentive for Guardiola to secure a victory here on Tuesday. He would become only the third manager in UCL history to oversee 25 away triumphs with one club. The loss to Man Utd ended a 13-game unbeaten streak, and the hosts now face the full force of a fired-up Man City.

Hauge to unsettle the visitors

Manchester City boast goalscoring talent across their squad and need little introduction. However, the hosts will rely heavily on Jens Hauge for any attacking impetus on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old forward has already scored against English opposition, netting a brace against Spurs earlier this season.

Hauge does take time to get into the game. Only one of his last 15 goals for the club arrived before the 30-minute mark. Nonetheless, he remains a threat to the Yellow Horde, and facing an inexperienced defence is exactly what he needs.

He also found the back of the net in each of his previous two competitive appearances for Bodo/Glimt. If there’s any one player that can unsettle City on Tuesday, it will be Hauge.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction: Bodo/Glimt: Jens Hauge

Bodo/Glimt’s hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the Champions League are all but over. The Norwegian side haven’t registered a single victory across their six league phase games, losing and drawing three apiece.

As a result, the Superlaget find themselves in 32nd place ahead of the penultimate matchday. Kjetil Knutsen is known for taking Norwegian teams deep into European competitions, but this season could end prematurely. To make matters worse, his side haven’t played a competitive fixture since the last matchday in this competition back in December.

Things won’t get any easier as they entertain a Manchester City team that are smarting from a derby defeat at the weekend. The Cityzens will be glad to turn their attention to this competition, where they are currently in a strong position.

The blue half of Manchester enter this gameweek in fourth position. They have suffered only one defeat in the competition so far. After dropping points in the Premier League title race over the weekend, they’ll be eager to bounce back with some positive results.

Pep Guardiola continues to fight a defensive injury crisis and has reportedly turned to the market to secure Marc Guehi. He has no fewer than seven first-team players sidelined, while Bernardo Silva must sit this one out through suspension.

Predicted lineups for Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Maatta, Evjen, Berg, Fet, Blomberg, High, Hauge

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri, Doku, Haaland