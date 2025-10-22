Stefan Coerts

Executive editor in chief

Born and raised in Netherlands, but also spent time living in Italy, UK and Singapore. A massive football fan since childhood, either playing the game himself or watching Veendam or Groningen live from the Langeleegte or Oosterpark during his younger years. Has a master's degree in law, but his passion for football proved to be too strong as he pursued a career in journalism instead. Has been with GOAL since 2008 and a true veteran of the game.