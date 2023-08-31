Michael Madyira

Contributor - South Africa

Biography: After graduating from journalism school, I was an all-rounder covering different beats from politics, crime and courts, entertainment, environment to health before narrowing on sports. My career highlights include being the 2013 Zimbabwe Sports Journalist of the Year and a panel member of the 2013/14 International Cricket Council Awards Voting Academy. But my love for football drew me to fully focus on the world’s most beautiful game.

My Football Story: Having failed to make it as a professional footballer, I have always told myself that football has to be my life and writing about this game is a dream I’m living.

Areas of Expertise:

PSL (South African domestic league)

CAF competitions

African football

Favourite football memory: Difficult to pick one, there are a few. Watching Zinedine Zidane grabbing that brace in the final of the 1998 FIFA World Cup between France and Brazil was unbelievable. Interestingly, that final was played on my birthday. That evening at Camp Nou when Manchester United sensationally came from behind to upset Bayern Munich in stoppage time cemented my love for the Red Devils. Senegal beating France at the 2002 World Cup was just something else and I’ll also never forget Siphiwe Tshabalala’s screamer to fire Bafana Bafana ahead against Mexico in that 2010 World Cup opener. I was watching the match with friends in a cinema and witnessing a delirious crowd exploding like that was unreal.