Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on 'totally wrong and unfair' backlash to him ignoring autograph hunter outside Emirates Stadium
Arteta snubs autograph request
While enjoying a relatively calm evening on the touchline, Arteta experienced a moment of confusion as he exited the Emirates Stadium. Making his way to his car and onto the surrounding streets, he quickly found himself stuck in heavy traffic.
The delay exposed him to the attention of lingering fans still milling around the area. One supporter approached Arteta’s vehicle, asking for his autograph on a jersey, claiming it was for his son.
The request fell on deaf ears, however, as the Arsenal manager chose not to roll down his window or take a pen. The fan persisted, trying to catch Arteta’s attention as he inched forward in the line of cars, but the encounter ended one-sided, leaving the supporter empty-handed.
Arteta gives his side of the story
Arteta was accompanied by his wife at the time of the encounter, a factor he highlighted as a primary reason for his decision to keep his window rolled up. Speaking on the matter, the Arsenal boss expressed his frustration with how the moment was portrayed in the media and by onlookers.
"I always try to be very respectful," he said. "I love to sign and photograph as much as I can. I think it's part of our role. But there are certain things in terms of security that we have to respect. And especially when certain people are doing it, they are not doing it for the right reasons. We have other examples. The last time my wife was there, and what was in the media, was totally wrong and unfair. But that's it."
The Gunners chief was quick to point out that his actions were not born out of a lack of appreciation for the fanbase, but rather a strict adherence to club safety measures. Arsenal updated their security protocols three years ago, explicitly advising players and coaching staff to avoid lowering car windows when approached by crowds in unsecure areas. Arteta suggested that the environment of being trapped in a vehicle makes high-profile figures feel particularly vulnerable to unpredictable behavior from the public.
"I prefer to talk about incredible other people that come around genuinely because they want to have that interaction. And I think everybody knows me, how happy I am to do that," Arteta added, defending his reputation as one of the more engaging managers in the Premier League.
Arteta feeling 'exposed' by technology
The modern era of smartphones means every interaction is recorded and distributed globally within seconds. Arteta addressed the feeling of being "exposed" when fans surround his personal vehicle during his commute home. "But there are moments and context that is not the case. And then we need somebody there to protect us as well, because if not, we will get exposed, and you cannot move from your car, and you don't feel very comfortable there. But that's it. I take it in the chin," he explained.
The Arsenal hierarchy has consistently backed their personnel in these situations, prioritising safety over the optics of a missed autograph opportunity. By highlighting that his wife was present, Arteta shifted the focus to the protection of his family, a stance that has divided the Gunners' faithful.
Maintaining a genuine connection
Despite the "unfair" backlash, Arteta insisted that he remains committed to a positive relationship with the supporters who treat the staff with genuine respect. He remains one of the most popular figures at the club since leading them back into title contention, but he clearly feels a line was crossed during this specific Sunday evening incident. The manager appears keen to move past the controversy and focus on the club's on-field pursuits as they navigate a busy schedule.
Ultimately, the Spaniard's firm explanation serves as a reminder of the complex dynamic between elite athletes and the public. As the video continues to circulate, the debate over fan etiquette and player privacy remains a hot topic in the halls of the Emirates. For Arteta, the priority remains clear: protecting his family and following the safety guidelines laid out by the club, regardless of the noise generated on social media by disgruntled collectors or onlookers.
