Uberlândia Visão geral

Classificação
Primera Division
|Posição
|Time
|J
|V
|E
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|P
|Sequência
|1
|Barcelona
|27
|22
|1
|4
|72
|26
|46
|67
|2
|Real Madrid
|27
|20
|3
|4
|56
|23
|33
|63
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|27
|16
|6
|5
|46
|25
|21
|54
|4
|Villarreal
|27
|17
|3
|7
|50
|32
|18
|54
|5
|Real Betis
|27
|11
|10
|6
|42
|34
|8
|43
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Perguntas frequentes
L'Atalanta è nata il 17 ottobre 1907, fondata da alcuni studenti liceali con il nome Società Bergamasca di Ginnastica e Sports Atletici Atalanta. Fino al 1914 la squadra giocherà però solo partite amichevoli.
Antonio Percassi è il presidente dell'Atalanta dal 2010. Ex calciatore della Dea e del Cesena, è a a capo della holding Odissea SRL, di cui fanno parte marchi come KIKO.
L'Atalanta gioca le proprie gare interne a Bergamo, al Gewiss Stadium. L'impianto della Dea è chiamato anche Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia ed ospita la squadra dal 1928, anno della sua inaugurazione.
L'Atalanta prende il nome da Atalanta, eroina della mitologia greca esperta nella caccia. Nonostante venga chiamata Dea, Atalanta non era una divinità, ma una principessa figlia di Iaso, re dell'Arcadia.
Il Gewiss Stadium, impianto dell'Atalanta, può ospitare 24.950 spettatori. Per un periodo l'impianto di Bergamo ha ospitato anche l'Albinoleffe e l'Alzano Virescit.
L'Atalanta non ha mai vinto lo Scudetto. Il più importante risultato in un singolo campionato di Serie A è il terzo posto ottenuto dal 2018 al 2020, per tre annate consecutive.
L'Atalanta ha vinto una coppa europea per la prima volta nella primavera del 2024, ovvero l'Europa League. La Dea è stata poi battuta nell'estate successiva in finale di Supercoppa Europea.
L'Atalanta ha vinto due trofei nella sua storia. Prima dell'Europa League del 2024, infatti, la Dea aveva conquistato la Coppa Italia del 1963.
L'Atalanta gioca inizialmente in bianconero, ma dopo la fusione con la Bergamasca, squadra bianco azzurra, si scelse un colore per squadra: nero dall'Atalanta e azzurro dalla Bergamasca.
Cristiano Doni è il giocatore con più goal nella storia dell'Atalanta. Nel corso del periodo 1998-2003 e 2006-2012 l'ex centrocampista ha segnato 112 reti con la Dea.
Giampaolo Bellini ha giocato 435 partite con la maglia dell'Atalanta. Tra Serie A e Coppa Italia ha siglato anche 12 goal nel periodo 1998-2016.
Oltre a squadra nerazzurra e Dea, in passato l'Atalanta è stata chiamata anche la 'Regina delle provinciali', visto che si tratta dell'unica tra le principali squadre di Serie A non aver mai vinto lo Scudetto.
L'Atalanta ha giocato l'ultima volta in Serie B nel 2010/2011. Nella storia la Dea ha militato nella seconda serie 34 volte, ma anche in Serie C nel 1981/1982.
L'Atalanta viene chiamata Dea in virtù del suo nome, che provenie dalla mitologia greca. In realtà, però, Atalanta non era una divinità, ma 'solamente' una principessa.
I giocatori e i tifosi dell'Atalanta vengono chiamati orobici in virtù degli orobi, antica popolazione preromana alla quale viene attribuita l'origine di Bergamo e di Como.