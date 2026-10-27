Ikhtisar UD Pinatar

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Borussia Dortmund v Real Betis Balompie - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4

Dortmund boss Kovac gives Guirassy injury update after Betis win

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac is keeping his fingers crossed that striker Serhou Guirassy has avoided a serious injury after limping off during Wednesday night's 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis. The forward sustained a first-half thigh problem as the German hosts halted the Spanish visitors' perfect European record.

S. GuirassyN. Kovac
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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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PIN
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
3
FT
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Klasemen

오스트리아 D1 crest오스트리아 D1

PosKlubMMSKGK+/-POINPerforma
3LASK 린츠 crestLASK 린츠1171326131322
M
K
M
K
S
4슈투름 그라츠 crest슈투름 그라츠115421913619
S
S
M
M
K
5하트버그 crest하트버그115242019117
M
M
K
M
S
6리트 crest리트114431918116
S
S
M
M
M
7와텐스 crest와텐스113351417-312
K
S
M
K
K
Lainnya

Betting spotlight

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Predictions & Bet Builder Tips: Gunners to extend hosts’ misery
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