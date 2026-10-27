Ikhtisar UD Pinatar

Jobe Bellingham lauded the influence of the Yellow Wall after Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Fabio Silva and Konstantinos Karetsas earned BVB their third win of the league phase.
Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac is keeping his fingers crossed that striker Serhou Guirassy has avoided a serious injury after limping off during Wednesday night's 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis. The forward sustained a first-half thigh problem as the German hosts halted the Spanish visitors' perfect European record.
Borussia Dortmund youngster Konstantinos Karetsas enjoyed a night to remember in the Champions League, but his match-winning contribution almost never happened. The teenage playmaker was nowhere to be found when he was called upon to replace the injured Serhou Guirassy in the first half.