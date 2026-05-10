Al Hilal

Ikhtisar Al Hilal

Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup Final

Trofi lain bagi Benzema saat Al Hilal menjuarai Piala Raja Arab Saudi

Al Hilal berhasil meraih gelar ke-12 Piala Raja Arab Saudi setelah meraih kemenangan 2-1 yang penuh perjuangan atas Al Kholood, dengan Karim Benzema menambah satu trofi lagi ke dalam koleksi prestasinya yang gemilang. Meskipun sempat tertinggal di awal pertandingan, tim The Blues berhasil membalikkan keadaan dengan cepat pada babak pertama dan mengangkat trofi bergengsi tersebut untuk ketiga kalinya dalam empat tahun terakhir.

K. BenzemaAl Kholood vs Al Hilal
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May 2026
King Cup
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Al Kholood
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FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
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Saudi Pro League
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Al Hilal
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Klasemen

Saudi Pro League crestSaudi Pro League

PosKlubMMSKGK+/-POINPerforma
1Al Nassr FC crestAl Nassr FC32271486266082
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2Al Hilal crestAl Hilal31238081265577
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3Al Ahli crestAl Ahli32236364244075
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4Al Qadsiah crestAl Qadsiah32218376334371
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M
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5Al Ittihad crestAl Ittihad31157949391052
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Palpite Santos x RB Bragantino- Campeonato Brasileiro - 10/05/2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

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Fifteen players from the Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel cricket team formed the Aston Villa Football Club in the 1870s.

Aston Villa are owned by V Sports, a joint venture between billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens. Atairos, an investment company based in the UK, became a minority partner of V Sports in April 2024.

Aston Villa play all their home games at the Villa Park since 1897.

Villa Park has a capacity of over 42,000 and has hosted more FA Cup semi-final games than any other stadium in history.

Aston Villa have won 22 titles throughout their history, including seven English top-flight titles, one European Cup (now known as the Champions League), and seven FA Cups.

Aston Villa have won seven top-flight titles, but have failed to clinch a league trophy in the Premier League era. They last won the first division in the 1980-81 season.

Former Scottish left-back Charlie Aitken has made the most appearances for Aston Villa, featuring in 660 games for the club from 1961 to 1975.

One of the greatest players to ever play for Aston Villa, Billy Walker is the club's record goalscorer of all-time with 244 goals to his name.

Jack Grealish, Dwight Yorke, Emiliano Martinez, Gordon Cowans, and Gareth Barry are among the most respectable players in Aston Villa history, with the club also luring legends like Peter Schmeichel and Paul McGrath.

Steven Gerrard, Steve Bruce, Gerard Houllier and Unai Emery are among the big names to have led Aston Villa during its illustrious history.

Aston Villa are famously known as The Villans. The name 'Villa' is derived from the Villa Cross Wesleyan Church, whose former cricket club passed on the name to the club.

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