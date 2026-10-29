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Wiliete Benguela

Wiliete Benguela Overview

Eric Tinkler Durban City

Tinkler on Sundowns CCL exit & Pirates 2nd star quest

The 56-year-old has weighed in on the stunning elimination of The Brazilians from the CAF Champions League, pointing to a gruelling schedule as the primary culprit. The former Bafana Bafana international believes the sheer volume of modern fixtures has finally caught up with the reigning African champions and will see Pirates struggle in the competition.

Mamelodi SundownsOrlando Pirates
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns

Cardoso on embarrassing CAF exit - 'The only way is to move forward'

The Masandawana mentor offered no excuses after the title holders' disastrous Champions League collapse, pointing squarely at his squad for their premature elimination. A historic upset by Wiliete SC means the South African heavyweights will miss the tournament's group phase for the first time since 2015, leaving the head coach to lament a performance he believes was entirely self-inflicted.

CAF Champions League QualificationMamelodi Sundowns FC
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October 2026
CAF Champions League Qualification
Wiliete Benguela badge
Wiliete Benguela
WIB
0
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0
FT
CAF Champions League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
Wiliete Benguela badge
Wiliete Benguela
WIB
1
FT
agg 1 - 1
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City87012091121
L
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal8701135821
W
W
W
L
W
3Brighton crestBrighton85122371616
L
W
W
W
W
4Liverpool crestLiverpool8431118315
W
W
L
W
D
5Chelsea crestChelsea84131715213
L
W
W
L
D
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