Wiliete Benguela Overview

The 56-year-old has weighed in on the stunning elimination of The Brazilians from the CAF Champions League, pointing to a gruelling schedule as the primary culprit. The former Bafana Bafana international believes the sheer volume of modern fixtures has finally caught up with the reigning African champions and will see Pirates struggle in the competition.
The Masandawana coach has revealed the crucial role played by the chairman in lifting the squad after their Champions League elimination. The Tshwane giants were left reeling after their premature exit at the hands of Wiliete SC, but are now looking to put that disappointment behind them and get their season back on track.
The Portuguese tactician has delivered a frank assessment of the setback, describing the result as a 'punch in the face' for the reigning African champions. The Brazilians' continental campaign came to an abrupt end on Friday night after they failed to overcome Wiliete SC in the preliminary round.
The Masandawana mentor offered no excuses after the title holders' disastrous Champions League collapse, pointing squarely at his squad for their premature elimination. A historic upset by Wiliete SC means the South African heavyweights will miss the tournament's group phase for the first time since 2015, leaving the head coach to lament a performance he believes was entirely self-inflicted.
Shocking scenes at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night as the defending champions saw their CAF Champions League campaign come to an early end. Masandawana failed to get past the Angolan side, leaving the Tshwane giants stunned as their hopes of reaching the group stages were dashed.