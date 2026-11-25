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The Brazilians talisman has officially missed out on the final five-man shortlist for the prestigious CAF African Player of the Year award. Despite a stellar year for both club and country, the midfield maestro was unable to crack the top tier of nominees dominated by Europe-based superstars.

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Snub for Bafana star in main category

The Confederation of African Football has trimmed its candidate lists for the upcoming 2026 awards ceremony, and the headline news remains the exclusion of Teboho Mokoena from the flagship African Men’s Footballer of the Year category. While the Mamelodi Sundowns man enjoyed a prolific 12 months, the final five names vying for the crown represent the elite of the continent's talent across the globe.

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz headline a list that also includes PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari and Villarreal's Pape Gueye. The quintet is rounded off by veteran forward Sadio Mane, who continues to be recognized for his enduring influence on the continental stage.

Continental recognition for Masandawana

Mokoena did, however, find himself on the three-man shortlist for the Interclub category after a historic season where he helped guide Mamelodi Sundowns to their second CAF Champions League title. The midfielder was particularly influential in the final, netting a crucial away goal during the two-legged showdown against ASFAR. His versatility and goal-scoring threat from deep were vital to the South African giants' success on the road to glory.

The Sundowns star will face stiff competition for the trophy from Al Ahly’s Mahmoud Trezeguet and AS FAR’s Mohamed Hrimat.

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The club itself is also being celebrated, as Mamelodi Sundowns earned a spot on the shortlist for the African Men’s Club of the Year. They find themselves alongside Moroccan side AS FAR and CAF Confederation Cup winners USM Alger. The Algerian outfit famously defeated Sundowns in the CAF Super Cup earlier in the campaign, setting up an intriguing battle for the title of the continent's best team.

Mixed fortunes for Sundowns personnel

While Mokoena and the club celebrated nominations, other high-profile figures at Chloorkop suffered the same fate as the midfielder did in the main category. Full-back Khuliso Mudau was removed from the running for the Interclub Player of the Year award and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams missed out on the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist.

The winners will be officially crowned during the CAF Awards gala, which is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 2.