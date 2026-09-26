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MTN 8 Cup

MTN 8 Cup Overview

Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns

Allende sad over Chile snub

Downs' midfield maestro has opened up about the emotional toll of being repeatedly ignored by the Chilean national team scouts. Despite establishing himself as one of the most technical and consistent performers in the Betway Premiership, the 27-year-old remains in the international wilderness.

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC
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MTN 8 Cup, fixtures & results

Saturday 8 August
Kaizer Chiefs badge
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
1
FT
Friday 21 August
Sekhukhune United badge
Sekhukhune United
SUN
0
Orlando Pirates badge
Orlando Pirates
ORP
1
FT
Saturday 22 August
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
1
FT
Friday 28 August
Orlando Pirates badge
Orlando Pirates
ORP
3
Sekhukhune United badge
Sekhukhune United
SUN
0
FT
agg 4 - 0
Saturday 29 August
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
2
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
3
FT
agg 3 - 3
Friday 9 October
Orlando Pirates badge
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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