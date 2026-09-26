The Brazilians have sent a clear message to their domestic rivals following a dominant display in the recently concluded transfer market. The Pretoria club completed a series of high-profile acquisitions to bolster a squad that already stands as one of the most formidable in the South African top flight.
The Brazilians defender has lauded the mental fortitude and big-game temperament of his long-time teammate. The defensive stalwart highlighted how the midfield maestro thrives under the brightest lights, particularly when playing in front of a packed house for Masandawana or Bafana Bafana.
Former Buccaneers forward Bruce Ramokadi has come out in strong support of the head coach following the manager’s recent condemnation of showboating. The Moroccan tactician expressed his frustration with the team's younger players after a continental victory, suggesting that such antics have no place in a professional environment.
The Sea Robbers coach has no plans to pull his stars from international duty early, despite a major cup final looming. As the Buccaneers prepare for a high-stakes showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns, the coach has made his stance clear: national team duty comes first, even with a major domestic prize on the line.
The Brazilians have bolstered their defensive ranks with the addition of Wandile Dube, securing the highly-rated left-footed centre-back from AmaZulu. While the 22-year-old arrives with a growing reputation, experts are already warning against placing the weight of unfair expectations on his shoulders at Chloorkop.
Downs' midfield maestro has opened up about the emotional toll of being repeatedly ignored by the Chilean national team scouts. Despite establishing himself as one of the most technical and consistent performers in the Betway Premiership, the 27-year-old remains in the international wilderness.