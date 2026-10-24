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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admits shortcomings after CAF Champions League elimination - 'We were not strong enough'
- Backpagepix
Cardoso takes full responsibility
Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the statistics; however, a glaring lack of composure in front of goal proved fatal to their ambitions. This toothless attacking display has instantly turned up the heat on the head coach, as scrutiny intensifies over his tactical choices and long-term suitability for the role.
Addressing the media in the aftermath of the disappointment, Cardoso was candid about the scale of the failure.
"This club is a club that has proposed itself for many years to win the Champions League and compete every year to win the Champions League; in the last four years, two semi-finals, two finals in the last two years with me at the head of the team, one star on the shirt," said Cardoso, as per iDiski Times.
'Big punch in our faces'
While the result has sent shockwaves through South African football, Cardoso refused to single out individuals for the defeat.
"This season we played for two trophies and won two trophies; we are leading the league in South Africa – it’s a big knockout this one, it’s a big punch in our faces, yes. But what will make us stronger is how we will react; there are so many more things to win," he explained.
"I repeat it was a big punch in our faces, absolutely, on me – on the players, on everybody, as I understand it, when we win, everyone wins, when we lose, everyone loses. There are many reflections, many analyses that we will have to do together."
- Backpagepix
The missed opportunities
Analysis of the game suggested that Sundowns had ample opportunity to secure their progression long before the final whistle blew.
"We were not strong enough, and in a game, football penalises when you are not strong enough, because you had your moments to finish the game. I told the boys at half-time you should have finished the game," Cardoso lamented.
Despite the frustration, he remained supportive of his group, adding: "Not complain about the players, they tried their best, not complaints on the coaches… no complaints from the support we received from the club, at all."
- Backpagepix
Looking forward to domestic redemption
Despite the continental heartbreak, the Sundowns boss is adamant that the season is far from over.
"Football happened today [Friday]; obviously it’s horrible. We all wanted to win this competition, but this season is very far from being a catastrophe; we need to move forward, and as I said, there’s already a final in one and half weeks or two weeks to play in this stadium," he concluded.
"What is going to speak for Sundowns is the greatness that will come after this defeat… It’s proof of character that we have to give. But that proof of character, I’m sure we are willing to do it already from tomorrow, that will speak about us, not this moment today."
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