Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admits shortcomings after CAF Champions League elimination - 'We were not strong enough'

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the statistics; however, a glaring lack of composure in front of goal proved fatal to their ambitions. This toothless attacking display has instantly turned up the heat on the head coach, as scrutiny intensifies over his tactical choices and long-term suitability for the role.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the disappointment, Cardoso was candid about the scale of the failure.

"This club is a club that has proposed itself for many years to win the Champions League and compete every year to win the Champions League; in the last four years, two semi-finals, two finals in the last two years with me at the head of the team, one star on the shirt," said Cardoso, as per iDiski Times.



