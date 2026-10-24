Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso breaks silence on embarrassing CAF Champions League exit - 'The only way is to move forward'

In what will go down as one of the most surprising results in recent African continental history, Mamelodi Sundowns have been dumped out of the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round. The Brazilians, who entered the competition as the reigning champions, fell to Angolan outfit Wiliete SC in a performance that left their supporters at Loftus Versfeld in disbelief.

This premature exit represents the first time since 2015 that the Tshwane giants will not be represented in the lucrative group stages of the continent's premier club competition.

The defeat is particularly stinging given Sundowns' recent dominance both domestically and on the continent. Having established themselves as a powerhouse of the African game, failing to navigate a preliminary qualifier is being viewed as a significant step backward for the club.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso did not hide his disappointment following the final whistle, acknowledging the magnitude of the failure while refusing to make excuses for his team's inability to see off their less-fancied opponents over the two legs.



