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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso breaks silence on embarrassing CAF Champions League exit - 'The only way is to move forward'
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Historic failure for the Brazilians
In what will go down as one of the most surprising results in recent African continental history, Mamelodi Sundowns have been dumped out of the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round. The Brazilians, who entered the competition as the reigning champions, fell to Angolan outfit Wiliete SC in a performance that left their supporters at Loftus Versfeld in disbelief.
This premature exit represents the first time since 2015 that the Tshwane giants will not be represented in the lucrative group stages of the continent's premier club competition.
The defeat is particularly stinging given Sundowns' recent dominance both domestically and on the continent. Having established themselves as a powerhouse of the African game, failing to navigate a preliminary qualifier is being viewed as a significant step backward for the club.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso did not hide his disappointment following the final whistle, acknowledging the magnitude of the failure while refusing to make excuses for his team's inability to see off their less-fancied opponents over the two legs.
'We can only complain on us'
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, Cardoso was brutally honest about where the fault lay. He pointed to a lack of clinical finishing and poor decision-making as the primary reasons for the exit.
"It’s obviously difficult to express anything when you don’t qualify for the group stages, and you cannot even proceed in the competition and defend the title,” the coach told SABC Sport.
The Portuguese tactician noted that Wiliete barely threatened their goal throughout the contest. Cardoso expressed his frustration at how the decisive goal was conceded, highlighting a lapse in concentration that gifted the visitors their opportunity.
"But we just can look at ourselves. I think besides one shot from the first half, there is nothing from Wiliete in this match. The goal they score is a pass from our own striker. We had so many chances, we can only complain on us, it’s a very tough night, very difficult moment."
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Failure to manage the occasion
Beyond the technical errors, Cardoso was critical of his side's psychological collapse during the second half. He felt the team allowed their nerves to get the better of them once they fell behind, failing to stick to the game plan despite having ample time to mount a comeback.
"We can only complain on us on what we could have done, the game was so simple to close it but we let the energy not go in the right direction and after we suffered the goal still 40 minutes to play and we let emotions take control of us and not play in the most clever way," he added.
The inability to remain calm under pressure was a recurring theme in Cardoso's post-match analysis. He stressed that the match was well within their control, but the squad lacked the maturity required to navigate the crisis once Wiliete equalised.
This lack of composure is particularly concerning for a squad full of international talent and experienced campaigners expected to handle the high-stakes environment of CAF competition with greater tactical discipline and emotional intelligence.
'Just look forward and win'
Despite the severity of the loss, Cardoso is adamant that his side cannot afford to dwell on the result for too long. With domestic silverware still on the line, the manager is demanding an immediate response from his players.
'It’s a very tough result; disaster is another thing in life. The only way is to move forward. There is competitions to win; very quickly we have to turn over. Obviously it’s a tough one and fortunately a lot of losses we had, but nothing to complain. Just look forward and win," Cardoso concluded.
The road back to redemption starts immediately for Sundowns, who must now navigate a season without the prestige of Champions League football. While the 'disaster' of Loftus will take time to heal, the focus shifts to maintaining their grip on the local league and other cup competitions.
Cardoso knows that his tenure will now be under intense scrutiny, and only a dominant showing in the remaining tournaments will suffice to appease a fan base that has grown accustomed to seeing their team compete at the highest level of African football.
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