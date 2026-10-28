Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals Tlhopie Motsepe’s role as Masandawana pick up pieces after CAF Champions League exit

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The Masandawana coach has revealed the crucial role played by the chairman in lifting the squad after their Champions League elimination. The Tshwane giants were left reeling after their premature exit at the hands of Wiliete SC, but are now looking to put that disappointment behind them and get their season back on track.

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'He spoke to the team'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his gratitude for the leadership shown by chairman Tlhopie Motsepe during a difficult period for the club.

Speaking in the aftermath of their victory against Marumo Gallants, Cardoso highlighted the positive influence Motsepe had on the dressing room. The Portuguese tactician noted that the chairman provided the necessary encouragement to help the players refocus on the remaining silverware available this season.

“The chairman was very supportive. He spoke to the team with the right approach and with the right motivation to look forward to what we have,” said Cardoso, as per The Citizen.

Bouncing back in the Carling Knockout

The coach acknowledged that while the pain of the exit remains, the club must move on, stating: “It’s too late to cry over spilt milk, but that doesn’t mean we don’t recognise the moment or what happened.” Sundowns managed to navigate a tricky return to action on Tuesday night, securing a narrow 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld.

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He admitted that his squad had to dig deep into their reserves of resilience following a period of intense reflection at their Chloorkop training base. The pressure was high to deliver a result for a fanbase that expects dominance both at home and abroad.

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Commitment to the badge

Cardoso was keen to emphasise that the victory over Gallants was a message to the supporters. He praised the character of his players, acknowledging that while they were not at their best technically, their work rate and dedication could not be questioned. The coach believes that finding the energy to compete so soon after a major setback is proof of the squad's underlying strength and unity.

“As soon as we understood what needed to be done in the future, that’s when we started collecting energy,” Cardoso explained during his post-match analysis. “That’s why I spoke about the proof of character to win this match and show people that we’re alive. Even though we didn’t play the way we wanted to, we needed to tell our fans that we will fight for this badge.”

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Focus shifts back to Premiership race

The immediate priority for the Brazilians was restoring faith among their demanding followers. Cardoso understood that an extended slump would be unacceptable for a club of Sundowns' stature. He reiterated the importance of the result, saying: “It was important to win immediately after the last match that we had. It was important to show our fans commitment, show them that we need them and that they can count on us.”

Sundowns now turn their attention back to the Betway Premiership. They face a stern test against Durban City at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium this Saturday.