BetXchange Sign Up Bonus: 300% Multi Bet Bonus | December 2025

BetXchange offers players a good start with their 300% multi bet bonus. This article will be about the BetXchange sign up bonus and other important things you need to know to claim it.

What is the BetXchange Promo Code?

There’s no need for a BetXchange promo code to claim the 300% multi bet bonus. If you wish to learn how to claim the BetXchange sign up bonus, take a look at the table below.

What is the BetXchange Sign Up Bonus?

Once you have an account on the BetXchange app or site, you are entitled to take part and enjoy the 300% multi bet bonus. Here is the full breakdown of the offer:

BetXchange Offer 🌟Bonus Details🌟 Bonus Type Special Bonus Bonus Description 300% multi bet bonus General T&Cs 18+. For South African players with a BetXchange account. Only valid for sports and markets, excluding lotto, horse racing and golf outrights. Wagering Requirements 2 (or more) selections with odds of at least 0.2 for each. Maximum Withdrawal Amount R1,000,000 Minimum Deposit — Minimum Bet Minimum odds of 0.2. BetXchange Promo Code N/A

The BetXchange sign up bonus is simple. Whenever you place a sports bet (excluding lotto, horse racing & golf outrights), your potential winning is multiplied up to a maximum of 300%.

However, you must have at least two games of at least 0.2 odds each on the ticket. The maximum bonus you can get is R1,000,000.

Bet of the Week

—

Age

You’ll need to be at least 18 years old to sign up and get the BetXchange first deposit bonus or any other offer on the BetXchange platform.

Wagering Requirements

The requirement is that your bet slip must have at least 2 or more selections. And for a pick to qualify, it must have at least 0.2 odds. And most importantly, it is valid for all sports and markets with the exception of lotto, horse racing and golf outrights.

How to use the Bonus on Sports - Example 1

Assuming you want to place a bet with a slip that has seven selections. So long as each selection has over 0.2 odds each, you qualify for the multi bet offer. And the boost for seven selections is 14%, so you get that boost on the amount you use to stake.

How to use the Bonus on Sports - Example 2

Based on our investigations, we want to make a case for an accumulator with 20 selections. However, this time, let’s assume that only 12 out of the selections meet the criteria of 0.2 odds or more. In this case, BetXchange will only consider the valid selections (12 in this case) for your boost. And that means you get 20% boost.

How to claim the offer?

The first step to claiming the BetXchange sign up bonus is having a BetXchange account, and we’ll show you how to do it in the few steps below:

On the official BetXchange website, click the “Join” button on the top right corner:

You will then be redirected to a form where you’re required to fill in important details like your names, number, email address, ID number, and password. Fill them correctly and tick the box indicating that you agree with the terms and privacy policy.

Click “Create and Account.”

BetXchange will then send an OTP to your number. It is six digits, so input it in the designated field and you’re good to go.

Once you complete your BetXchange registration, you are already eligible for the 300% multi bet bonus offer.

What other offers is BetXchange offering?

Based on our investigations, here are some of the other BetXchange promotions you stand to get with the bookmaker:

Reload Bonus – Get Up to 100% of R20,000

This offer is more of a first loss reload. All you need to do is make a deposit of at least R10 in the first 30 days of opening your account and stake it.

If the bet loses, reach out to BetXchange and request for the special 100% matched first loss option. You can do this through their email, WhatsApp or even through live chat. But note that the cap is R20,000. So, if your stake is R30,000 and it loses, you’ll only be getting R20,000.

You can choose to redeem it either for sports or casino. If you choose sports, your reload can only be used on sports games and is subject to 1x wagering requirements. And if you choose the casino reload, you can only use it on selected slots and it is subject to a 55x wagering requirement.

5x Money Back Special

With this offer, if you place a bet of at least 20 legs and the game loses on the last leg, you get 5 times your stake.

However, note that no other BetXchange bonus must be active for you to qualify for this offer. Not to mention, your minimum stake must also be R50 and lowest odds per selection has to be 0.25 odds. And most importantly, you can only get a maximum of R5000 from it.

10% Tote Stretch

You stand to get 10% on all player winnings on tote bets every Saturday. This BetXchange loyalty bonus is only available on Saturdays and there is usually a net pool. To qualify, your payout amount must not be more than the net pool.

So, your potential payout on a bet is R10,000, for you to be eligible, the net pool has to be more than R10,000.

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? Reload Bonus – Get Up to 100% of R20,000 Get up to 100% up to R20,000 as a reload if your first bet results in a loss. As a new player on the BetXchange, this offer gives you confidence to place your first bet, knowing that you get a reimbursement if it doesn’t go your way. 5x Money Back Special A 5x bonus on your stake amount if your 20+ leg ticket loses on the last leg. This comes in handy for players who like to take long risky games. You can see it as a form of insurance. 10% Tote Stretch You get 10% on all player winnings on tote bets every Saturday. It is a motivation to play tote bets every Saturday, knowing that you get an extra 10% on your winnings.

How does BetXchange Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

We compared the BetXchangebonus with three other bookies in the South African markets.

Bonus Amounts Comparisons

Here is the result of our bonus comparison across the bookmakers:

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount BetXchange 50 free spins N/A 50 free spins Hollywoodbets Not available R25 bonus bet 50 free spins Betfred Up to R21,000 N/A 750 free spins Betway N/A N/A N/A

The analysis we made shows that Betfred has the best welcome offer. With them, you get a “triple 7 welcome offer” that gives up to R21,000 and 750 free spins in your first three deposits.

Hollywoodbets is also decent, offering R25 bonus bet and 50 free spins. Unfortunately, BetXchange is lagging significantly with only 50 free spins. But it is not as bad as that of Betway that doesn’t offer an explicitly clear welcome bonus.

Bonus Details Comparison

We also compared the details of each offer and here are our findings:

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus? BetXchange 7 days Not Required No Hollywoodbets 24 hours 1x for bonus amount and 8x for the bonus funds Yes Betfred 7 days for bonus cash, 72 hours for the free spins. Bonus funds need to be wagered 4x at any odds to be transferred to the main wallet. No Betway N/A N/A No

Our research shows that the BetXchange welcome bonus has the best terms among the four sportsbooks we tested. This is because it requires no wagering requirements.

On the other hand, Betfred isn’t too bad either with 7 days expiration for its bonus cash but just 72 hours for the free spins. They are also subject to 4x wagering requirements after getting the bonuses. As for Hollywoodbets, 24 hours is too small in our opinion.

Our Expert Opinion

While some may see the BetXchange 300% multi bet offer as unconventional, we beg to differ. First, you don’t need any promo code to get it. Then it adequately caters to both small and big bettors. Basically, the more your stake amount, the more boost you get.

Not to mention, the requirement to get the boost is easy to meet. So long as your selection is more than 2 and each selection has at least odds of 0.2, you are good to go. By our standards, that is easy as with most things in our BetXchange review.

BetXchange Promo Code FAQs

Here is a quick look at the most asked questions about this offer:

Does BetXchange have a welcome bonus?

Yes, although not considered a conventional welcome bonus, BetXchange gives everyone a 300% multi bet boost on tickets with 2 or more selections, with odds of each selection being at least 0.2.

What are the minimum and maximum deposit requirements to qualify for the BetXchange sign up bonus?

There is no minimum or maximum deposit requirement to enjoy the 300% multi bet boost. So long as you have enough to bet, you can enjoy it.

What are the wagering requirements and terms for the BetXchange sign up bonus?

There’s no wagering requirement for the BetXchange welcome bonus. Just make sure you meet the requirements and you get the boost.

How do I claim and activate the BetXchange sign up bonus after registration?

Ideally, you should qualify for the multi bet boost automatically. So, there is no special way to claim it.