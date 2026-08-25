Virgin Bet Promo Code: 100% First Deposit Match Bonus up to R3000 in August 2026

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What is the Virgin Bet promo code in August 2026

No Virgin Bet promo code is required. Eligible new customers can claim a 100% First Deposit Match Bonus of up to R3,000 after making a qualifying first deposit of at least R10. Separate wagering requirements apply to the Sport and Casino welcome offers.

Virgin Bet Offe 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Offer 100% First Deposit Match Bonus up to R3,000 Bonus Description New customers receive a matched bonus on their first qualifying deposit. The offer is available on both Virgin Bet Sport and Casino, with separate wagering conditions. General T&Cs Available to eligible South African players aged 18+. New customers may need to complete FICA verification where required. Wagering Requirements The bonus must be wagered 8 times on eligible sportsbook bets (excluding virtual sports) within 30 days. Minimum odds of 2.00 apply to singles and 1.40 per leg for multi-leg bets, with combined odds of at least 2.00. Maximum Withdrawal Amount Not specified Minimum Deposit R10 Minimum Bet Not specified Virgin Bet Promo Code No promo code required

Because no promo code is required, claiming the Virgin Bet sign-up offer is straightforward. There is no Virgin Bet welcome offer code to enter during registration. Simply join, make a qualifying first deposit, and meet the applicable wagering requirements.

How to claim the offer / to use the promo code?

Claiming the Virgin Bet sign-up offer is straightforward because no promo code is required. New customers can access the Virgin Bet Sign-Up Bonus after making a qualifying first deposit and meeting the promotion terms.

Visit the official Virgin Bet website and click "Join." Enter your personal details and create your account. Confirm that you are 18 or older. Complete FICA verification if required. Make a qualifying first deposit of at least R10. Claim the welcome offer according to the promotion terms. Complete the wagering requirements before withdrawing any bonus funds.

For a step-by-step account setup guide, read our Virgin Bet registration guide.

Virgin Bet bonus Terms & Conditions

Key terms for the Virgin Bet welcome offer include:

Available to new Virgin Bet members aged 18 or older who are physically located in South Africa.

A qualifying first deposit of between R10 and R3,000 is required.

Receive a 100% First Deposit Match Bonus of up to R3,000.

The deposit and bonus amount must be wagered 8 times on eligible sportsbook bets.

Virtual sports bets do not count towards the wagering requirements.

Minimum odds of 2.00 apply to single bets and 1.40 per leg on multi-leg bets, with combined odds of at least 2.00.

Wagering requirements must be completed within 30 days.

The maximum bet that counts towards the wagering requirement is R3,000.

Cancelled, voided, or cashed-out bets do not count towards wagering.

No maximum withdrawal amount is specified.

What other offers is Virgin Bet offering?

In addition to its welcome offer, Virgin Bet runs a range of football promotions for eligible players. Availability may vary, so it's worth checking the latest promotion terms before taking part.

Virgin Bet FIVES

Virgin Bet FIVES is a football prediction game available to eligible players. Rewards and qualifying conditions depend on the active promotion.

Virgin Bet 2UP Early Payout

With the 2UP Early Payout promotion, selected football bets can be settled as winners if your team takes a two-goal lead, subject to the promotion terms.

Virgin Bet VAR Payout

VAR Payout applies to selected pre-match football goalscorer markets. If a qualifying goal is ruled out by VAR, eligible bets may still qualify under the promotion rules.

Offer Bonus Details Best For Virgin Bet FIVES Football prediction promotion Football fans 2UP Early Payout Early payout football betting feature Match result bettors VAR Payout Selected goalscorer market promotion Football market bettors

For a closer look at the operator's betting markets, features, and overall experience, read our Virgin Bet review.

Which sports and casino games are available with Virgin Bet?

The Virgin Bet welcome offer is available across both the Sport and Casino sections. The applicable bonus terms depend on where the bonus is used.

Sports betting with Virgin Bet

The Virgin Bet sign-up offer can be used on eligible sportsbook bets, subject to the applicable wagering requirements and minimum odds. Unlike Virgin Bet free bets, the bonus is provided as matched bonus funds that must meet the qualifying conditions before withdrawal.

Casino games with Virgin Bet

The casino features slots, live casino, and table games. Separate casino bonus terms and wagering requirements may apply.

Prefer to play on your phone? Find out more in our Virgin Bet app guide.

The Virgin Bet promo code compared to BetXchange

Comparing Virgin Bet and BetXchange makes it easier to see how their welcome offers differ. For example: Virgin Bet does not require a promo code, while BetXchange uses the GOALXCH promo code.

Bookmaker Virgin Bet BetXchange Bookmaker Virgin Bet [operator2] Promo code No promo code required GOALXCH Sportsbook offer 100% First Deposit Match Bonus up to R3,000. The bonus requires the deposit and bonus amount to be wagered 8 times on eligible sportsbook bets. 100% Reload Bonus up to R20,000. Players must make a qualifying deposit and place a losing bet using the full deposit amount as the stake. Casino offer 100% First Deposit Match Bonus up to R3,000 (subject to the relevant terms). 100% Reload Bonus up to R20,000 + 100 Free Spins after meeting the qualifying requirements. No deposit offer No No

Virgin Bet is easier to claim because there's no promo code to enter. BetXchange offers the higher potential bonus, while Virgin Bet has simpler entry requirements that may appeal to beginners.

Our Expert Opinion

Author: Andrea Lange

Our research shows that the Virgin Bet welcome offer is one of the simpler promotions available to new players. With no promo code required and a minimum deposit of just R10, it's easy to get started and understand what's needed to qualify for the bonus.

What stood out during our review was the balance between accessibility and value. A deposit match of up to R3,000 gives new customers a solid starting point, while the terms clearly explain the wagering requirements and minimum odds. Our expert analysis suggests that this transparency makes the promotion easier to understand than many competing offers.

The main drawback is that the deposit and bonus amount must be wagered before bonus funds can be withdrawn, and not every bet type contributes towards the wagering requirements. Reading the terms before claiming the offer can help avoid any surprises later.

Overall, we think the Virgin Bet sign-up offer is best suited to new sports bettors comparing betting sites with welcome bonuses. It may not be the largest bonus on the market, but the low minimum deposit, no-code claim process, and clear qualifying conditions make it a strong option for beginners.

✅ Virgin Bet Bonus Pros ❌ Virgin Bet Bonus Cons No promo code required Wagering requirements apply before bonus funds can be withdrawn Low minimum deposit of R10 Virtual sports are excluded from wagering Welcome bonus of up to R3,000 Only available to eligible new customers

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