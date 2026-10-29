Durban City coach Eric Tinkler on Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League elimination and whether Orlando Pirates can claim a second star - 'There's going to be fatigue'

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The 56-year-old has weighed in on the stunning elimination of The Brazilians from the CAF Champions League, pointing to a gruelling schedule as the primary culprit. The former Bafana Bafana international believes the sheer volume of modern fixtures has finally caught up with the reigning African champions and will see Pirates struggle in the competition.

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The hidden cost of continental dominance

Mamelodi Sundowns sent shockwaves across the continent following their premature exit from the 2026/27 CAF Champions League. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw by Angolan outfit Wiliete SC at Loftus Versfeld, a result that saw them bundled out on the away goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Speaking after his Durban City side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout, Eric Tinkler offered a candid assessment of why the reigning champions faltered.

Tinkler was quick to admit his own surprise at the result given the immense resources available at Chloorkop. "I think obviously for all of us it was a surprise that Sundowns didn't qualify, for me especially, I expected them to qualify because of the quality and everything that they have. But it obviously begs a lot of other questions as to what were the reasons," he explained. The coach highlighted how the sport has evolved into an endurance test that even the best-equipped squads struggle to navigate without consequences.

Modern football and the burnout problem

The core of Tinkler's argument rests on the saturated football calendar which leaves little room for recovery. With the introduction of new domestic and continental formats, elite African players are now facing workloads comparable to their European counterparts. "And like I said, the modern game has changed, you know, the amount of competitions that currently exist and the amount of games that players are having to play, in my view, is a lot, it's too many," Tinkler continued.

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The veteran coach pointed specifically to the impact of the World Cup on the squad's core members. The likes of Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, and Themba Zwane have barely had a break over the past two years. Williams, for instance, clocked 44 appearances in the previous domestic season alone, while Modiba and Mokoena both surpassed the 40-game mark. This heavy usage was compounded by their participation in the global showpiece, leaving them with minimal time to reset before entering the Champions League qualifiers.

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"Somewhere along the line there's going to be fatigue, as I mentioned, that's going to creep in, and I think it's crept into Sundowns because they've been so successful over the years. Then we had the World Cup and those players immediately had to come back and they had to now go back into the Champions League qualifiers, it's not easy, it's hard, very, very difficult, you know," Tinkler added.

Can Orlando Pirates step into the vacuum?

With Mamelodi Sundowns absent from the group stages, the spotlight naturally shifts to Orlando Pirates as South Africa's primary hope for continental glory. The Buccaneers have shown significant improvement under Abdeslam Ouaadou and are desperate to secure a second star on their crest, a feat that has eluded them since 1995. However, Tinkler remains cautious about whether the Soweto giants are ready to fully inherit the mantle of dominance that Sundowns have established over the last decade in African football.

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While acknowledging the growth of the Pirates squad, Tinkler is not yet convinced that they have reached the same level of consistency or tactical depth as the Brazilians. He believes they have the tools to be competitive but stopped short of labelling them as favourites to replicate Sundowns' recent continental standards. The comparison between the two giants remains a central talking point in the local game, especially as Pirates look to capitalize on the vacuum left by their rivals' early exit this season.

"In my view of what I've seen, that Pirates can compete in the Champions League, I think, definitely with the qualities that they have, but are they on the same level as Sundowns? I don't know," Tinkler concluded. As the Champions League progresses without the defending champions, the debate over player welfare and the rising standards of African opposition will only intensify, placing more pressure on South Africa's remaining representatives to deliver on the big stage.