Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

Premier Soccer League

Premier Soccer League Overview

Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs

Johnson defends Petersen - 'Who is giving instructions in front?'

Amakhosi’s defensive frailties have come under intense scrutiny following a string of high-profile errors, but former coach Cavin Johnson believes the blame is being unfairly placed. While the first-choice keeper has faced significant criticism for recent blunders, Johnson insists that the root causes of the club’s struggles are systemic rather than individual.

Kaizer ChiefsB. Petersen
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
Advertisement

Premier Soccer League, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
0
Kaizer Chiefs badge
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0
FT
TS Galaxy badge
TS Galaxy
TSG
0
Chippa United badge
Chippa United
CHI
1
FT
Tuesday 1 September
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
2
Milford FC badge
Milford FC
MIL
0
FT
Monday 12 October
Durban City badge
Durban City
DRC
AmaZulu FC badge
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Richards Bay badge
Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Friday 16 October
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Milford FC badge
Milford FC
MIL
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Mamelodi Sundowns FC crestMamelodi Sundowns FC86201971220
D
W
W
W
W
2Orlando Pirates crestOrlando Pirates76101611519
W
W
W
W
W
3AmaZulu FC crestAmaZulu FC7511107316
W
W
W
L
W
4Kaizer Chiefs crestKaizer Chiefs7340127513
D
D
W
D
D
5Milford FC crestMilford FC833297212
D
W
D
L
D
More

Betting spotlight

Türki̇ye vs France predictions: Les Bleus to win to nil in Kocaeli
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

The PSL was founded in 1996 after the National Soccer League and the National Professional Soccer League agreed to merge into one body.

In July 2024 it was announced that Betway would take over from DSTV as the naming rights sponsor for the league in a deal reported to be worth R900 million over 3 years.

16 teams are licensed to participate in the PSL league.

The Board of governors elects the chairman and the executive committee who are appointed in an election process that takes place every four years.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the league 14 times, including the last 7 titles in a row.

Kaizer Chiefs scored 73 goals in the 2010-2011 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns earned 73 points while winning the league title in the 2023-24 season.

Collins Mbesuma for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004-05 season.

Edries Burton made 316 appearances for Santos Cape Town, Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu.