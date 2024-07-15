George Boxall

European Football Expert and Writer

I’m an accredited football journalist and freelance sports content writer based in Paris, France. I cover world football from the French third division all the way to the Premier League, Champions League, and major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup and AFCON.

As well as Goal, I’m also a current writer for Ligue 1's official site and Get French Football News, and have been heard / seen on BBC Sport , Al-Jazeera, and TRT World. I’m interested in the rapid growth of football on the African continent.