Champions League Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Previews

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals are on the cards this week, and the program is more than tempting. Published: Monday 08/04/2024

Our 4 Champions League Predictions & Free Tips

Arsenal - Bayern Munich (09/04/24) - Arsenal winner, @1.76 on Betway Real Madrid - Man City (09/04/24) - Draw, @3.55 on Betway Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona (10/04/24) - PSG winner, @1.96 on Betway Atlético Madrid - Dortmund (10/04/24) - Draw, @3.70 on Betway

For the 3rd year running, Real Madrid and Manchester City meet again, and as is often the case, it promises to be an exciting encounter.

Another prestigious encounter is the reunion between PSG and FC Barcelona. This duel has become a Champions League classic in recent years.

Having struggled in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich can make up for it in London against an Arsenal side that has made a strong comeback over the last two years.

Finally, the duel of the outsiders, but just as exciting: Atlético Madrid v Borussia Dortmund.

Once again, these Champions League quarter-finals promise to be exciting and full of suspense, enough to make any football fan dream.

Prediction N°1: Arsenal - Bayern Munich

Match Date: Tuesday 9th April

Tuesday 9th April Kick off: 9pm

9pm Our Tip: Gunners to win in first leg at The Emirates @1.76 on Betway, correct as of 08/04/24.

The Premier League's top side will meet struggling Bavarian giants Bayern Munich in North London on Tuesday evening to kick-off this week's Champions League action. Mikel Arteta's Gunners edged past FC Porto on penalties in the previous round (4-2), and are aiming to round-off a potential Premier League-winning season with a deep run in Europe.

Buoyed off a recent 3-0 win against Brighton, the English side went into the first leg at home confident of securing an aggregate lead. Former serial German Champions Bayern have recently reluctantly conceded their title in the Bundesliga to a barn-storming Bayer Leverkusen side, and to make matters worse, recently fell to a 3-2 loss to lowly Heidenheim.

The fallen Bavarian giants still possess the quality to threaten Arsenal, evidently through arch-nemesis striker Harry Kane, but the Gunners' current form should see them secure a home leg win.

Prediction N°2: Real Madrid - Man City

Match Date: Tuesday 9th April

Tuesday 9th April Kick off: 9pm

9pm Our Tip: European giants to hit stalemate draw in huge first leg @3.55 on Betway, correct as of 08/04/24.

European nights are made for these types of encounters. Last season's Champions League winners Manchester City face historic European winners Real Madrid in a quarter-final first leg tie to be played in the Spanish capital.

Just 12 months ago Pep Guardiola's side smashed Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs in the semi-final stage of the Champions League, but we predict it will be a closer affair this time around. One huge factor is the summer addition of English midfielder Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos, who has scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in only 32 games.

The Premier League side still have plenty of energy after winning a historic treble last season, and pose a dangerous attacking force with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne coming back to form recently. It will look like a classic cliché of the unstoppable force of City meeting the immovable object of Real Madrid, in what we think will be a stalemate draw in the Spanish capital.

Prediction N°3: Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona

Match Date : Wednesday 10th April

: Wednesday 10th April Kick off: 9pm

9pm Our Tip: Les Parisiens to secure win at Parc des Princes @1.96 on Betway, correct as of 08/04/24.

Whenever Les Parisiens have met Barça in recent years there has always been fireworks between the two sides. This time around PSG manager Luis Enrique will face his former side in what is a huge game for the French side to finally truly show their European ambition this season. After navigating a difficult group, the French champions eased past Spanish side Real Sociedad in their last 16 outing (1-4), whilst Barcelona navigated a tricky tie against Serie A side Napoli (4-2).

While PSG have been running away with Ligue 1 this season, they have had to deal with a heavily-charged fixture list including a Coupe de France semi-final. France captain Kylian Mbappé will return to start for the Rouge et Bleu and will be the main threat, whilst Barça and manager Xavi will feel like they could edge the contest with fresher legs. Yet, in front of what should be a raucous Parc des Princes, we think a more mature PSG will be able to take a lead going into the second tie in Spain.

Prediction N°4: Atlético Madrid - Dortmund

Match Date : Wednesday 10th April

: Wednesday 10th April Kick off: 9pm

9pm Our Tip: Cagey first leg draw on the cards @3.70 on Betway, correct as of 08/04/24.

It's a quarter-final tie which opposes two sides that have performed better on the European stage than domestically this season, as La Liga side Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in what looks to be a tight first-leg affair between the pair.

Atlético Madrid managed to top Group E earlier this season and managed to courageously beat last season's semi-finalists Inter Milan on penalties (3-2 following a 2-2 aggregate draw). Yet Diego Simeone's side have lost six out of their last 12 matches in all competitions as their domestic form has slipped.

Meanwhile, Dortmund topped a group including PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle before knocking out PSV Eindhoven in what has been an impressive run so far. Yet, in the Bundesliga they have disappointed in 5th position, losing their latest outing 1-0 against Stuttgart. Especially with Atletico's defensive style of play, we think the two sides will play out a draw in a cagey first-leg affair.

To conclude on this week's predictions

With these tips and predictions, punters have everything they need to bet on football with the Champions League quarter-finals coming up this week.

