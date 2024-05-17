Chelsea vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues Vow to Finish Season Strong

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions/betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday 19 May, 2024

+

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been hitting form in recent weeks, in what has been a late-season surge to secure European football next season. On the other hand, Bournemouth are looking to land a top-10 finish on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and score 2.5 goals plus @ 1.58 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 1.64 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

Chelsea to keep a clean sheet @ 3.15 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

Chelsea to Find Their Goalscoring Touch (Again)

Through a very up-and-down season, Chelsea have clicked in recent months. They’re currently riding four wins in a row and have emerged victorious in nine of their last 11 home games. After an away win over Brighton on Wednesday, The Blues are in a prime position to land a European spot for next season.

A win at home against Bournemouth will see Chelsea finish in sixth place and qualify for Europe. However, if Manchester United goes on to win the FA Cup, Chelsea would receive a Europa Conference League spot rather than Europa League.

Technically, Chelsea can finish as high as fifth place, which would see them guaranteed a Europa League place. However, Tottenham Hotspur must lose at bottom-placed Sheffield United for this to occur.

Regardless, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been red hot at home as of late. Ever since thrashing Everton 6-0 on April 15, Chelsea knocked 2 past Tottenham on May 2, and smashed West Ham 5-0 on May 5.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Tip 1: It’s fair to say that The Blues will be looking to get another statement victory and finish the season in style. Chelsea to win by 2.5 goals plus is coming in with odds of 1.58 with Betway.

Golden Boy Palmer

Chelsea’s boy wonder, Cole Palmer, added another goal to his tally against Brighton last time out. This brings his total to 25 goals in all competitions. The 22-year-old will be looking to add to his tally in the final game of the season, that’s for sure.

Could the Englishman light up and power Chelsea over the finish line? It’s certainly worth a punt.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score anytime is coming in with odds of 1.64 with Betway.

A Chelsea Shut Out

We covered Chelsea’s goalscoring prowess at home recently against Everton, Tottenham, and West Ham. Although, it’s equally worth noting that in each of those emphatic wins, The Blues kept it tight at the back, securing three consecutive home clean sheets.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his side stays strong on the defensive side of the ball, securing clean sheet number 6 for Dorde Petrovic, since he came into the starting lineup in early December.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet is coming in with odds of 3.15 with Betway.