Euro 2024 Dark Horses: Italy, Georgia, Albania - Who Could Upset the Odds in Germany?

The UEFA EURO is always full of surprises. For this 2024 edition, which team could upset the odds and surprise the whole of Europe?

Betting on underdogs at major tournaments can be risky business, so we've narrowed our picks down to the teams that we think can provide the most value.

Italy - Underrated Euro 2020 winners could repeat feat in Germany

Despite being winners of the previous edition of the tournament, bookmakers have placed the Nazionale as 7th favourites to win UEFA Euro 2024 (@16.50 on Betway), just behind the Netherlands and Spain. After the turmoil of missing out on the 2022 World Cup, the Italians are back with a new generation who are entering into a positive vein of form at the right time. They managed to see off a difficult side in Albania in their first match (2-1), and are hoping to go on and attempt an ambitious back-to-back Euro title this tournament.

Georgia - A historic first tournament, and a squad full of talent

Georgia made history by reaching Euro 2024 as the nation's first-ever major international tournament. They boast a real selection of talent, led by world-class winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) and a quality goalkeeper in Mamardashvili (Valencia). Former France and Bayern Munich defender Willy Sagnol leads the side as manager and his side will be looking to ride a wave of positive momentum in their first match against Turkey, before facing Portugal and Czech Republic.

Albania - Defensive solidity could be springboard for success

They were narrowly defeated by Italy in the opening game (2-1), but caused the defending Euro 2020 Champions plenty of worry when Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring before even 60 seconds passed on the clock. Led by former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back Sylvinho, Albania topped their Euro qualifying group which included the Czech Republic. With an organised side built around a 4-3-3 formation, the Balkan side could be a good bet to upset the odds during the tournament. They face a crunch match against Croatia before facing powerhouses Spain in the rest of the group games.