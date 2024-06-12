Euro 2024: Germany win, Croatia hold Spain - Tips for Opening Matches

Germany, France, Portugal ... Our expert gives you their top picks for the opening matches of Euro 2024

As Euro 2024 kicks off this weekend, our expert gives you their picks for our first betting accumulator of the tournament which is set to kick off in Germany on the 14th June. We've selected scores and our predicted outcomes in ten different games from the opening set of fixtures.

Germany - Scotland: Germany to win @1.30 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 14/06/2024, 22:00 (SAST)

14/06/2024, 22:00 (SAST) Score Prediction: 3-1 @8.00 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

We expect the hosts to kick-off the tournament in style in Munich's Allianz Arena as Germany face Scotland for only the third time in a major tournament. We expect Julian Nagelsmann's side to open their campaign on home soil with a convincing win against tough Scottish opposition.

Hungary - Switzerland: Draw @3.30 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 15/06/2024, 16:00 (SAST)

15/06/2024, 16:00 (SAST) Score Prediction: 1-1 @4.30 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

We expect a tight Group A battle between the two central European sides in Cologne, Hungary will be hoping to put their new generation of talent in their third successive Euros to the test against a Swiss side that have been unbeaten in their pre-tournament friendlies and hold a great defensive record. We think the two sides will cancel each other out with a 1-1 draw.

Spain - Croatia: Draw @3.45 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 15/06/2024, 19:00 (SAST)

Score Prediction: 2-2 @11 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Group B kicks off with a huge clash between Spain and recent dark horses Croatia, who could potentially cause real issues for Luis de la Fuente's first outing in Euro 2024. The Olympiastadion will host a goal-laden affair, with La Roja having equally scored and conceded in abundance in recent performances.

Italy - Albania: Italy to Win @1.42 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 16/06/2024. 21:00 (CET)

Score prediction: 2-0 @3.95 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

We expect a pretty straightforward affair for Italy as they kick-off their Group B campaign against Albania as clear favourites. We think Luciano Spalletti's side will have more than enough quality to come out with a solid win against the Balkan side, without being overly impressive.

Poland - Netherlands: Netherlands to win @1.59 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 16/06/2024, 15:00 (SAST)

Score prediction: 1-2 @5.80 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Poland and the Netherlands kick-off their Euro campaign in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion to begin proceedings in Group D. It'll be vital for either side to get points as they both await to face tournament favourites France. Yet, we think that the Netherlands will be able to edge the clash.

Serbia - England: England to Win @1.47 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 16/06/2024, 21:00 (SAST)

16/06/2024, 21:00 (SAST) Score prediction: 1-3 @8.80 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

The Three Lions have been labelled as clear favourites by bookmakers to win the tournament for the first time and Gareth Southgate's side will face a tricky test in Serbia for their opening match at Euro 2024. England are hoping to kick-off their tournament with a convincing win over the Serbs to live up to their pre-tournament status.

Belgium - Slovakia: Belgium to Win @1.47 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 17/06/2024, 18:00 (SAST)

17/06/2024, 18:00 (SAST) Score prediction: 2-0 @4.90 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

The Belgian Red Devils are in a new cycle with manager Domenico Tedesco, and are hoping to improve upon their quarter-final finish during the previous Euro outing. A mix of the old 'golden generation' such as Kevin De Bruyne and new talent in Jérémy Doku will provide a potent attacking force, and surely see Belgium get the job done against Slovakia.

Austria - France: France to win @1.50 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & kick-off: 17/06/2024, 21:00 (SAST)

17/06/2024, 21:00 (SAST) Score prediction: 1-2 @5.80 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Les Bleus are hoping to follow up a positive World Cup 2022 campaign with a potential tournament-winning performance at Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps' side head to Dusseldorf to face Austria in their opening clash in group D, and should be expected to repeat an attacking performance similar to their 2-0 win over the Austrians in the 2022 Nations League. We expect Les Bleus to come out as clear winners.

Turkiye - Georgia: Draw @3.60 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 18/06/2024, 18:00 (SAST)

18/06/2024, 18:00 (SAST) Score Prediction: 1-1 @4.70 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

We think that Georgia will be the surprise package at the Euros, and that they could create an upset against Turkiye in their first game in Group F. The likes of Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Franco-Georgian Georges Mikautadze will provide an attacking threat for the Crusaders. Meanwhile, perpetual dark horses Turkiye are hoping to qualify past the group stage, and will be encouraged by recent performances,with a 3-2 friendly victory against Germany being a particular highlight for Vincenzo Montellla's side.

Portugal - Czechia: Portugal to Win @1.53 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Date & Kick-off: 18/06/2024, 21:00 (CET)

18/06/2024, 21:00 (CET) Score Prediction: 3-0 @7.40 with Betway (correct as of 12/06/2024)

Will Euro 2024 be Cristiano Ronaldo's final foray with his national side? Roberto Martinez's Portugal will kick-off their tournament with a tricky test against the Czech Republic. The Iberian side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in July, and we expect them to kick-off Group F in style with a win.

Total odds (1X2): 562.92