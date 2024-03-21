Football Predictions: Our Experts Betting Tips for March 24, Week 3

18+, T&Cs apply

Football betting in South Africa has become hugely popular with millions of players betting on their favourite teams every day. This has also given rise to a multitude of sites offering football predictions and tips. In this guide, we explore betting tips for local match played by the PSL, but also the main match played by international leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, the Bundesliga...

Our Soccer Predictions for March, Week 3

Please find below our soccer tips for the week:

Tip 1 - Bet on Friendly Game

Portugal vs Sweden - over 2.5 goals. Thursday 21th March 2024. Expect a high-scoring affair as Portugal, under Roberto Martinez's leadership, has shown a penchant for scoring.

Tip 2 - Bet on the EPL

Tottenham vs Luton Town - Tottenham to win. Bet on the UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2024. With differing goals for the season, Tottenham is likely to emerge victorious to bolster their European qualification chances.

Tip 3 - Bet on Friendly Game

Netherlands vs Scotland - Netherlands to win. Friday 22th March 2024. Given their recent string of victories and Scotland's struggles, the Dutch team appears poised for another win.

Tip 4 - Bet on Serie A

Lecce vs AS Roma - Roma to win or draw & over 1.5. Monday 1st April 2024. Under Danielle De Rossi's management, Roma has been in fine form, eyeing a European qualifying spot, making them a strong contender for at least a draw with more than one goal in the game.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund - Bayern Munich to win. Saturday 30th March 2024. Bayern Munich's dominance in this matchup since 2019, coupled with a narrow title race, suggests they're the favorites for a win.

Tip 5 - Bet on AFCON Qualifiers

Sao Tome & Principe vs South Sudan - under 1.5 goal. Friday 22th March 2024. In this early stage of the AFCON qualifiers, a tight contest with limited scoring is expected due to both teams' modest track records.

Tip 5 - Bet on Friendly Game

South Africa vs Andorra - South Africa to win. Thursday 21th March 2024. After a strong showing in the last AFCON, South Africa is favored against Andorra, a team struggling with a lengthy winless streak.



How do soccer predictions work? Understanding the basics

Soccer predictions are derived from previous matches and other important factors. Some of these factors include but are not limited to:

team analysis,

player analysis,

manager analysis,

weather conditions and,

statistical analysis.

Soccer predictions aren't always correct as upsets occur even against highly favoured teams. Using accurate predictions as a part of your betting plan will increase your overall betting experience. Additionally, these predictions offer insights that help you understand soccer better, making your betting experience more enjoyable and satisfying.

One of the most important points to note is that soccer betting should never be looked at as another stream of income for you. Soccer predictions and betting will always carry a risk so there is no guarantee that you will always win. It should always be a source of enjoyment and fun. Punters should always practise responsible gambling.

Use Soccer Predictions for Premier Soccer League

The PSL is very popular among local punters with predictions available on all matches. The Premier Soccer League has proven very difficult to predict the winners due to most teams being very evenly matched.

Most of the matches are low scoring affairs therefore the under 2.5 goals bet wins much more than the over 2.5 goals. This means the total goals in the match are 2 goals and below most of the time.One of the safest bets in the PSL is backing Sundowns to win as they have been champions the past five years.

Use Soccer Predictions for English Premier League

The EPL predictions are arguably the most popular as there are millions of fans in South Africa.The football predictions for the EPL heavily favour the home team on the day but there are always upsets on the cards.

The league is very high octane with plenty of goals scored in every match. One of the bets with the Premier League predictions that win most often is the BTTS( Both teams to score) as clean sheets are not very common in the league. Handicap betting is popular when a strong team is facing a much weaker side eg. Manchester City vs Luton Town.

Who are the best bookmakers for football betting in South Africa?

The most popular bookies for football betting in South Africa are Hollywoodbets and Betway. The former is the largest bookie in the country and has extensive betting markets for football with competitive odds. Betway also offers an odds booster offer on all multibets where you can get a boost up to 300% on a bet with 40 selections.

The Most Popular Football Tips

The most popular football predictions tip is the three way bet (1x2). In this bet the punter can bet on the home team (1) to win or the away team to win (2). The third option is the draw (x). The other tip that is very popular is the double chance where you could choose any of the following three combinations, home team or draw(1x), away team or draw(x2), either team to win(12).

There is a 66.6% chance of winning this bet although the odds are not the best on this type of bet.

Our Soccer Predictions FAQs

What is the easiest prediction in football?

The easiest prediction in football is the three way bet (1X2). The bet has no complications and can be made easier when a very strong team faces a weak team. The odds however will not be great in a match where one team is heavily favoured.

How to predict soccer mathematically?

To predict soccer using mathematics, you look at things like how well teams are playing, stats of players and managers, weather, past games, and other important information.

How are football odds calculated?

Figuring out football betting odds can be tricky, especially if you're new to betting. There is no need to despair as are lots of online tools called betting odds calculators that make it easier.