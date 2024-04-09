Euro 2024 Top Scorers: Betting Predictions and Goal Scorers

In this article, we will look at the Euro 2024 top scorers, and give our latest predictions for the next tournament.

Euro 2024 Top Scorers Predictions

Bet on the top goal scorers and not just the Euro 2024 winner in this upcoming game. You can even compare the odds because the best attract competitive Euro 2024 odds. We think these players have what it takes:

Kylian Mbappé (France)

We are betting on this player to score a lot of goals. He is certainly going to make an impact for France this July. He has a record of up to 406 goals till date.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers and scored many goals last Euro. We believe he can do it again in the Euro 2024 tournament.

Harry Kane (England)

Kane also has made many goals as a striker that never backs down. He will be a constant threat in the penalty area. The striker will be expected to lead the line and take England to victory.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Haaland is one player Norway can rely on and so far he has made 243 goals. He's very fast and is a player that is able to beat defenders. He would be a good contender in this upcoming tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Ronaldo holds the current title of the Golden Boot. So we won't be surprised if he keeps his title this year.

Euro 2024 Qualifying Top Goalscorers

These players would score the most goals going by their performance in the qualification matches:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Ronaldo was the highest scorer in 2020 with five goals. His performance was outstanding seeing that he got Portugal to the Round of 16.

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Schick is another top scorer player who has made headlines. He made a memorable strike from the halfway line against Scotland. Schick also has netted five goals, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Top Scorers for the Last EURO

Some players gave an outstanding performance in the last Euro competition. If you're taking part in Euro 2024 betting, these are the 2020 Euro top scorers:

Player Country Goals Scored Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 Patrik Schick Czech Republic 5 Karim Benzema France 4 Emil Forsberg Sweden 4 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 Harry Kane England 4 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 3 Raheem Sterling England 3 Kasper Dolberg Denmark 3 Robert Lewandowski Poland 3

Euro Top Scorers in History

We must also mention some of the Euro top scorers the tournament has witnessed. Some players have made history by scoring unbeatable records.

Most Goals in the Euro History

So far, these are the top scorers the Euro has recorded ever since the games began:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 14 goals

Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 7 goals

Alan Shearer (England) - 7 goals

Thierry Henry (France) - 6 goals

Top Assist in the Euro 2020

In the last Euros tournament, these players had the top assists in 2020:

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) - 4 assists

Dani Olmo (Spain) - 3 assists

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) - 3 assists

Luke Shaw (England) - 3 assists

David Alaba (Austria) - 2 assists

Euro 2024 Top Scorers - Our FAQs for this season

Who is the highest goal scorer in the Euro history?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goals scorer in the history of this popular tournament. Moreover, he is the one with the Golden boot title in the UEFA Euro championship.

Who is the highest-scoring midfielder in the Euro history?

There's nobody else other than Michel Platini that holds this title. He was the only player to ever score the highest goals as a midfielder.

What are the most goals scored by one team in a Euro game?

The only country that has surprised fans with many goals in a single Euro match is France. They scored an unbelievable 7 goals against Iceland in the 2016 tournament.

Who is the oldest scorer in Euro history?

The oldest was the 38 year old Ivica Vastić. He played for Austria in the 2008 game and he was the oldest player to score a goal.