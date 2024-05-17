Brighton vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: The Reds Hope to Avoid Yet Another Seagulls Defeat

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on 19 May, 2024

+

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to avoid Manchester United's lowest-ever finish of eighth in the Premier League era with a win over Brighton. While the Seagulls will be looking to end the season victorious, in a bid to secure a top-half finish.

Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

The match to end a draw @ 4.10 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

Joao Pedro to score anytime @ 2.20 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

Manchester United to win @ 3.05 with Betway (correct as of 17/05/24)

A Stalemate on the Horizon

It’s fair to say that Brighton are somewhat of a bogey team for The Reds. With Brighton winning their last four Premier League games against Manchester United.

Coming into the game, Brighton hold just one win in their last nine games and have lost three of their last four games at the Amex Stadium. With Manchester United only winning two of their last nine. So, both teams aren’t exactly in form heading into this one.

Brighton have been crawling towards the end of the season, while Manchester United are hopeful of building some momentum ahead of their FA Cup Final matchup against Manchester City on May 25, 2024.

Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: With Brighton’s recent struggles and Manchester United’s inconsistency, backing the draw could be the option worth going for here. This comes in with odds of 4.10 with Betway.

Brighton’s Star Man to Shine

Joao Pedro has undoubtedly been the man of the season for Brighton. The 22-year-old has 20 goals to his name in all competitions, and will certainly want to add to that before the season comes to an end.

The Brazilian only has one goal to his name in his last seven games, but as Brighton’s main scoring option, he is always worth backing to bag a goal.

Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score anytime is coming in with odds of 2.20 with Betway

The Reds to Continue Vital Momentum

Manchester United’s disastrous season is coming to an end. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off the back of a 3-2 home win over Newcastle United, but are currently winless in their last 5 away games in the Premier League.

That being said, The Reds will want to grab another win ahead of their FA Cup Final showdown against bitter rivals, Manchester City. A game that they will be desperate to emerge victorious in.

Along with the returns of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Lisandro Martinez midweek, Manchester United will be pushing hard to end the Premier League season on a positive note.

Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Manchester United to win outright is coming in with odds of 3.05 with Betway.